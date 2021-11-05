2022 Ford Maverick Launches in Argentina With 2.0L Turbo Engine

Produced in Mexico with two engine choices, the Maverick will be available in Argentina exclusively with the 2.0-liter turbo, which is costlier and not as efficient as the 2.5-liter hybrid. Even more curiously, Argentinian customers are limited to the mid-range XLT and range-topping Lariat trim levels, while the U.S. also gets the base XL.
According to Ford’s local division, the XLT delivers 253 PS (249 horsepower) at 5,500 rpm and 380 Nm (280 pound-feet) of torque at 3,000 rpm channeled to the front wheels by an eight-speed automatic. The Lariat comes with AWD and the FX4 off-road package that includes hill descent control, beefier suspension, two tow hooks up front, and a rear tow hook.
XLT customers are further presented with an electric handbrake, five driving modes (normal, eco, sport, slippery, tow), a 4.2-inch screen flanked by the speedometer and tachometer, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs SYNC 2.5 instead of the much newer SYNC 4 variant. The Lariat boasts a 6.5-inch screen in the instrument cluster.
Standard features in the XLT also include seven airbags, manual adjustments for the front seats, fabric upholstery, LED headlights with automatic high beams, 17-inch alloy wheels, power mirrors, SecuriCode, a rearview camera, cruise control, and pre-collision assist with pedestrian and vehicle detection. The better-equipped Lariat sweetens the deal with all-terrain rubber, electric adjustments for the driver seat, a rear armrest, one-touch power windows in the front and rear, as well as artificial leather on the seats.
The Argentinian model is available in six colors at launch: white, black, blue, and three shades of gray. As for retail pricing, 3,929,000 pesos for the XLT and 4,958,000 pesos for the Lariat convert to $39,330 and $49,630 at current exchange rates. The attached specifications sheet reveals that both trim levels can tow up to 499 kilograms (1,100 pounds) while the payload rating favors the front-wheel-drive XLT at 670 kilograms (1,477 pounds) compared to 613 kilograms (1,351 pounds) for the all-wheel-drive Lariat.
