2022 Ford Maverick Challenges Five Other Semifinalists for Truck of the Year Crown

For the 2022 Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards, the 2022 Ford Maverick will battle five rivals of which four are extremely different to the compact pickup. The most obvious challenger is the Santa Cruz that Hyundai makes in the U.S. as opposed to Mexico for the Ford truck.
Next up, the Nissan Frontier has been redesigned under the Japanese automaker’s NEXT business plan. Another semifinalist comes in the guise of the all-new Tundra, which is available with a hybrid twin-turbo V6 option that belts out more horsepower and torque than the F-150 PowerBoost V6.
The remaining pickups are both electric, and they couldn’t be more different. On the one hand, we have the uber-expensive GMC Hummer EV that costs a mind-boggling $112,595 for the Edition 1. The more affordable Rivian R1T carries a starting price of $67,500 sans options, which isn’t bad for a tweener pickup with a projected EPA range of around 314 miles (505 kilometers).
It’s very curious that NACTOY didn’t include the F-150 Lightning, but I’m not surprised either because the annual comparison drive will take place next month whereas the first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning are due next spring. Be that as it may, the e-pickup could make the list for the 2023 edition.
The finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th, the winners in January 2022 in Detroit, and the Maverick has a huge chance of coming up on top in its category. Not only does it offer a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain completely as standard, but $19,995 is unbelievably good value for a compact-sized truck with the same platform as the Escape.
Speaking of which, the most affordable Escape starts at $25,555 whereas the hybrid kicks off at $28,030 excluding taxes. Maverick customers who really need all-wheel drive can opt for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, which is rated at a Bronco Sport-matching 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm).
