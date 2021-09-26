2022 Ford Maverick Challenges Five Other Semifinalists for Truck of the Year Crown

More on this:

1 1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express vs. 1965 Ford Galaxie Drag Race Is a Photo Finish

2 This Is the Car of the Future According to Eight and Nine-Year Olds

3 "Used" Ford GT Selling for Over a Million Dollars, Who's Ready to Break Out the Check Book

4 Five Defunct American Carmakers That No One Wants to Remember

5 Mustang Mach 1 Drag Races Shelby GT500, Brace for the Gap