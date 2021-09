2022 Ford Fiesta Shows Discreet Facelift, ST Hot Hatch Gains More Torque

The seventh generation still is an honest car like its predecessor, but it’s a little bit long in the tooth if you remember that production started four years ago at the Cologne plant in Germany. It was high time for the Fiesta to receive a refresh, and the Ford Motor Company has delivered one for the 2022 model year with lots of small improvements. But alas, FoMoCo still makes the Fiesta Van, although a Transit Connect is better suited for the job.Dubbed as a compact even though it clearly isn’t one, the facelifted hatchback is flaunting LED headlights as standard across the range. Higher up the spectrum, matrix-type LED headlights are offered with anti-dazzle technology for the high beams. Customers are further presented with optional LED taillights that look remarkably similar to the pre-facelift car.Instead of keeping things neat and simple, Ford continues to offer different grille designs depending on the trim level. From the Trend to the Titanium to the ST-Line, Active and ST hot hatchback , the Blue Oval believes that overcomplicating things is the key to making the Fiesta that more desirable.Criticism aside, the interior deserves a thumbs up for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the Wrong-Way system that utilizes a windshield-mounted camera and navigation system. The ST gets a few more tweaks, namely resculpted performance seats with integrated headrests. The ST further boasts a small boost in peak torque, now rated at 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) from a turbo three-pot engine with 1.5 liters of displacement.Exclusive to the hottest powertrain available, Track Mode replaces Eco Mode. The software-based aid is designed to switch off the traction control and change the electronic stability control to something called “wide-slip mode” as per the following release from Ford of Europe. That’s an interesting way of saying “the Fiesta ST can break traction more easily at the touch of a button,” but then again, marketing works in predictable ways.Regular people who don’t need the slippin’-and-slidin’ function are presented with three different tunes for the 1.0-liter EcoBoost. The base variant offers 100 metric ponies whereas the mild-hybrid options level up to 125 and 155 horsepower. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost, which isn’t a mild hybrid, continues to rock 200 metric ponies at 6,000 revolutions per minute.