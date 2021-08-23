2022 Ford Fiesta Facelift Shows Off Minimal Changes With One Angry Driver Behind The Wheel

The seventh generation Ford Fiesta entered production four years ago, and in today’s market, it is already old. Thus, the automaker is preparing its mid-cycle refresh, which seems to be in an advanced testing phase.
Our spy photographers have managed to snap pics of two prototypes. The blue one, which is in left-hand drive, is an LPG (liquified petroleum gas), apparently, and was driven by a not-so-friendly guy, who raised his middle finger for the camera. The RHD grey example has the ST-Line visual tweaks.
As far as the exterior design goes, it follows the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ saying. As a result, the changes are quite minimal and revolve around the head- and taillights, which feature new graphics, revised grille, and new bumper.
Everything else seems to carry over, including the interior, though we wouldn’t be surprised if they give it a refreshing touch here too.
Since the current Fiesta received important powertrain updates last summer, it shouldn’t get any significant changes in this department. The mills already meet the stringer emission regulations in the Old Continent, and there is a very good chance that all of them will soldier on, perhaps with very small updates.
Now, in addition to the regular hatchback versions, the facelift will also be applied to the Active, a jacked-up variant of the car, and to the Fiesta ST. The hot hatch might, however, bring more significant upgrades in order to appeal to buyers, who may be tempted to go for other models, such as the Volkswagen Polo GTI.
Let’s not forget about the fabulous Toyota GR Yaris either, though that one is an homologation special, underpinned by a bespoke platform that combines the front end of the GA-B (normal Yaris) and the rear end of the GA-C (Corolla) to implement an all-wheel drive system.
In all likelihood, the Ford Fiesta Facelift will debut before the end of the year and launch for the 2022MY.
