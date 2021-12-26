2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated

Drag racing can be a very quick way of settling a dispute between two car owners. I've often overheard arguments between BMW and Audi fans, and every time someone simply knows that his car is faster. But if you want a solid conclusion to such a situation, head on over to your nearest drag strip and get it over with.
Without a doubt, the Ram TRX continues to stir up a lot of interest wherever it goes. After all, you don't get to see a truck of its kind daily. In case you've forgotten, or if you've never been interested in Ram Trucks before, the TRX makes use of a supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine. That gives its driver access to 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (884 Nm) of torque. With a curb weight of about 6,400 lbs (2,902 kg), it can still run the quarter-mile (402 meters) in less than 13 seconds.
In the past few months, we've seen a lot of other trucks trying to keep up with the TRX in a straight-line acceleration challenge. So far, Ram's creation seems to be unbeatable. But of course, people will still take a shot at it, based on various mathematical projections. And by that, we mean torque figures. And so, today we're looking at a Ford F-250 lining up next to the TRX for a quick race.
The F-250 is powered by a 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel engine, which only churns out 475 horsepower, but a whopping 1,050 lb-ft (1,423 Nm) of torque. Going up against a beast like the TRX based on your torque advantage alone doesn't sound like a safe plan, especially when your truck weighs more than 7,000 lbs (3,175 kg). But hey, for entertainment purposes this should be fun to watch anyway.
It only takes a fraction of a second for the Ford F-250 driver to realize that he isn't going to win this race. The TRX rockets into the lead, and only a severe malfunction would stop it from crossing the finish line first. We get to see a rerun as well, but you can't expect a miracle to happen. The TRX hits 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.43 seconds, while the Super Duty is crawling behind with a time of 6.9 seconds. The question is, will the upcoming electric trucks manage to dethrone the mighty Ram?
