autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 

2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
26 Dec 2021, 15:12 UTC ·
Drag racing can be a very quick way of settling a dispute between two car owners. I've often overheard arguments between BMW and Audi fans, and every time someone simply knows that his car is faster. But if you want a solid conclusion to such a situation, head on over to your nearest drag strip and get it over with.
2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated 9 photos
2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated2022 Ford F-250 Drag Races Ram TRX, Someone Gets Humiliated
Without a doubt, the Ram TRX continues to stir up a lot of interest wherever it goes. After all, you don't get to see a truck of its kind daily. In case you've forgotten, or if you've never been interested in Ram Trucks before, the TRX makes use of a supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine. That gives its driver access to 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (884 Nm) of torque. With a curb weight of about 6,400 lbs (2,902 kg), it can still run the quarter-mile (402 meters) in less than 13 seconds.

In the past few months, we've seen a lot of other trucks trying to keep up with the TRX in a straight-line acceleration challenge. So far, Ram's creation seems to be unbeatable. But of course, people will still take a shot at it, based on various mathematical projections. And by that, we mean torque figures. And so, today we're looking at a Ford F-250 lining up next to the TRX for a quick race.

The F-250 is powered by a 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel engine, which only churns out 475 horsepower, but a whopping 1,050 lb-ft (1,423 Nm) of torque. Going up against a beast like the TRX based on your torque advantage alone doesn't sound like a safe plan, especially when your truck weighs more than 7,000 lbs (3,175 kg). But hey, for entertainment purposes this should be fun to watch anyway.

It only takes a fraction of a second for the Ford F-250 driver to realize that he isn't going to win this race. The TRX rockets into the lead, and only a severe malfunction would stop it from crossing the finish line first. We get to see a rerun as well, but you can't expect a miracle to happen. The TRX hits 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.43 seconds, while the Super Duty is crawling behind with a time of 6.9 seconds. The question is, will the upcoming electric trucks manage to dethrone the mighty Ram?

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Ram TRX Ram trucks Ford F-250 Super Duty Powerstroke Supercharged drag racing
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories