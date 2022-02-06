2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R Order Books Allegedly Opening This Fall

Back in February 2021 when the redesigned F-150 Raptor made its debut, the Ford Motor Company ended the launch video with a teaser. “More to come in 2022” flashed on the screen, and there’s further confirmation in regard to the long-awaited Raptor R from none other than FoMoCo.
As previously reported by autoevolution, the automaker confirmed a V8 engine. Ford Authority says that the order books for the U.S. market will open this fall, which is curious because that’s very close to the MY23 switchover. For reference, the MY22 entered production last November.
If the report turns out to be true, it’s very obvious many would-be owners don’t have a chance of getting the V8-engined pickup for the 2022 model year. More expensive than the V6-engined Raptor, the Raptor R is further expected to be a limited-production affair. Ludicrous dealer markups will only exacerbate things unless the Dearborn-based company grows a pair.
More specifically, the Dearborn-based automaker made it clear that asking for additional deposits or any other pre-sale payments for the F-150 Lightning is strictly forbidden. Scalper issues have been addressed as well with a no-sale provision effective one year from the truck’s purchase date.
Turning our attention back to the Raptor R, the cited publication further understands that we’re in for “a more robust rear suspension fortified by structural enhancements like beefier trailing arms.” It remains to be seen what kind of chassis and suspension changes are in the pipeline, but on the other hand, it’s widely believed the V8 mill is the supercharged Predator.
Introduced for the 2020 model year by the Mustang Shelby GT500, the 5.2-liter engine features the same displacement as the Voodoo in the Shelby GT350 series. Be that as it may, Ford switched to a cross-plane crankshaft instead of a flat-plane crankshaft because the Coyote-based V8 features a short runner off the Eaton TVS R2650 blower that provides up to 12 psi.
The DOHC powerplant is good for 760 horsepower at 7,300 revolutions per minute and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) at 5,000 rpm. In other words, the 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 in the Ram 1500 TRX is a slightly torquier beast.
