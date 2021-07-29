2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Reservations Already Number 120,000

5 Ford’s Ion Park to Be Built in Romulus, Grand Opening in 2022

Arguably the boldest pickup Ford has launched since the Raptor, the Lightning is more popular than originally expected. Mentioned in a small paragraph of the press release for the second-quarter financial results, the Blue Oval has confirmed a whopping 120,000 reservations already. 32 photos



There is a catch, though, and that is the non-binding reservation that requires a $100 refundable deposit. The Bronco has converted approximately two-thirds of the 190,000 reservations into firm orders. Alas, there’s no denying that a number of reservation holders will abandon ship if the semiconductor shortage keeps getting worse. Speaking of which, there still are thousands over thousands of trucks waiting to receive their chips in huge parking lots.



If you’re curious about what makes the Lightning so appealing, there are a few good reasons that I can give you. First and foremost,



As opposed to the cartoonish Tesla Cybertruck, the Blue Oval kept the exterior design relatable with internal combustion-engined variants. Oh, and by the way, the Lightning is no slouch thanks to 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) of torque as standard and 563 horsepower for the extended-range battery. As a brief refresher, not even the Raptor and PowerBoost V6 hybrid powertrain are capable of matching the latter output.



Download attachment: Ford Q2 2021 financials (PDF)