2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Orders Will Reportedly Open This Month

Rivian may have beaten Ford to market with the R1T, but Ford has the upper hand with the F-150 Lightning in two areas: price and volume.
The Blue Oval reported 150,000 reservations on September 16th, and the base variant starts from $39,974 before incentives. Those figures are both great and bad news for the Ford Motor Company, which has to make as many trucks as technically possible in the first year of production. This implies loads of batteries, a plethora of microchips, and retailers that don’t mark up the suggested price like they currently do with the 2021 Bronco.
According to LightningOwners.com forum member EFX4, a salesperson has recently confirmed that the order bank is scheduled to open on October 26th. That’s when dealers will be able to convert reservations to orders, but it’s also worth mentioning that we’re dealing with mere speculation here. Another forum member by the name of Spade312 confronts EFX4 with the FMC Dealer portal, which doesn’t mention any ordering information at all.
Still, the Ford Motor Company will confirm the date in due time because the first units are due to arrive in dealer forecourts in the spring. Currently in the pre-production stage, the F-150 Lightning is expected to number 80,000 units in the first year compared to 40,000 as previously anticipated.
Including 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of whatnots, the zero-emission pickup targets 230 miles (370 kilometers) for the standard battery and 300 miles (483 kilometers) for the large battery. On a fast charger, the long-range variant is capable of juicing up with 54 miles (87 kilometers) every 10 minutes. As long as you can find a 150-kW charging station, it should take you around 41 minutes from 15- to 80-percent state of charge.
The XLT, which is better equipped than the commercial-oriented Pro mentioned earlier, kicks off at $52,974. The large battery costs $7,000 on top of that, which means $59,974 sans taxes and the federal tax credit.
