2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Sandy Munro's Stamp of Approval

A former engineer at the Blue Oval, engineering consultant Sandy Munro had the opportunity of experiencing the F-150 Lightning up close and personal. He's especially impressed by the ginormous battery of the all-electric pickup, which targets a range of 300 miles (483 kilometers).



Isolated from the rest of the pickup to ensure durability, the lithium-ion pack is further protected by a shield that appears to be more than adequate for the occasional venture off the beaten path. Sandy waxes lyrical about the uniquely tuned geometry and independent rear suspension, along with all the better-known features of the Lightning: the frunk, interior workspace, and enough juice to run one’s house for three days in the case of an outage.Munro wonders how the half-ton pickup segment will change in ten years’ time, adding that some people will perceive internal combustion-engined trucks as automotive dinosaurs of sorts. I have to disagree with the lovely gentleman because certain folks think highly of themselves for driving a Tesla in 2021. You know, folks I wouldn’t like to have a drink with because they would bore me to death with their newfound love for all things green.The Biden administration wants U.S. electric-vehicle sales to increase to 40 percent by the year 2030, and that’s not possible based on the current state of affairs. What’s more, do you really believe that Ford, GM, and Stellantis will agree to this proposition when a lot of their sales come from internal combustion-engined pickups such as the F-Series, Silverado, and Ram?In any case, going electric is - dare I say it - inevitable regardless of how long it will take us to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles. Ford’s all-new F-150 Lightning is just a first step in this direction as well as a clever means to steal customers from Tesla’s way too hyped Cybertruck. Currently sitting on 120,000 reservations and counting, the Blue Oval-badged pickup will see limited production numbers in 2022 according to head honcho Jim Farley.