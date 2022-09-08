2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EV Teardown Video Shows the Horrors That Await Future Mechanics

Car flipping, like house-flipping, is like playing Russian Roulette with your finances and mental well-being. Most times, flippers make huge profits, but on some rare occasions, it’s a sh*tstorm that could get out of control ending in a debt spiral. Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage loves to play these car-flipping games. If anything, he’s built a successful career on YouTube, making bad decisions on cars. On a recent episode on the platform, he bought a 2022 Ford F-Lightning EV truck with the intention of doing a teardown inspection.
Unlike other purchases, this one was unusual. He got it from a friend and bought it on a half-ownership basis. His friend was lucky to get one of the early models for $71,199. He agreed to pay half the sticker price to experience it for a year.
“We are going to experience it for a year and see what it’s like and then sell it, and we won’t lose money for sure. I imagine even a year will go by, and you could put 20,000 miles on it, and we could still sell it for 20 or 30 grand more than we paid,” Hoover said on an earlier upload on the platform.
It’s a good idea since similar trucks with low mileage sell on the second-hand market for nothing less than $100,000. Prices over MRSP are not uncommon given the rollout delays.
Like all cars he’s looking to flip, his mechanic ,‘The Car Wizard,’ got to do a tear-down inspection of the 2022 Ford F-Lightning EV truck. Unlike most reviews that check the Lightning’s quirks and features – Hoover and his mechanic got handsy with the EV truck to see what lies underneath.
“No pistons, no cams, no cranks, no nothing. I think I want to retire early. I don’t want to mess with this stuff. Ohh, my god!” the Car Wizard joked.
If you’ve watched some content from Rich Rebuilds, aka the Rogue Tesla Mechanic, the workings of an EV are unlike anything on a regular ICE.
With technology this new, there are not many independent car shops with enough experience to confidently work or offer repair services with manufacturer accuracy.
From Hoover’s uploaded experience, the switch from ICEs to EVs is not as smooth for repair shops either – like all new things, there’s a learning curve involved.
We recommend watching the video below for the full tear-down inspection, you’ll love the horrors Hoover and his mechanic discover inspecting the 2022 Ford F-Lightning EV truck.
