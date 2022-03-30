2022 Ford Expedition Arrives in Mexico in Two High-Spec Trim Levels

Based on the F-150 pickup, the redesigned Expedition has arrived in Mexico in two flavors: Limited or Platinum. These grades are complemented by the standard-wheelbase 4x2 and long-wheelbase 4x2 setups for the Limited while the Platinum is only available as an LWB 4x4.
All trims are motivated by the 3.5-liter EcoBoost, a twin-turbo V6 that belts out 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque in the Limited. The Platinum levels up to 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (650 Nm).
Ford de Mexico further states a maximum towing capacity of 4.2 tons (9,259 pounds), which is most likely a metric estimate of the 9,300 pounds (4,218 kilograms) offered by the U.S. model with the available tow pack.
All trims are showered in chrome as if the 1950s never died, but hey, truck-based utility vehicles are quite showy in their nature. On the upside, Ford has also made the case for Carbon Black and Silver accents. The metallic-framed headlights feature LEDs, just as you’d expect from a larger-than-life SUV that starts at 1,474,500 pesos ($74,130 at current exchange rates).
The Limited Max 4x2 is available from 1,544,500 pesos or $77,650 while the range-topping Platinum Max 4x4 is 1,725,500 pesos or $86,750 before taxes. Considering that Mexico’s median salary is approximately 33,000 pesos or $1,660 per month, you can guess which customers the Ford Motor Company is targeting with this fellow. These customers obviously expect a lot of stuff, and the MY22 Expedition is loaded to the brim with goodies.
Standard features include a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster backed up by a high-definition touchscreen for the infotainment system. Equipped with SYNC 4, the full-size utility vehicle flaunts a 12-inch display in the Limited or a 15.5-inch display in the Platinum. A 22-speaker premium audio system from Bang & Olufsen is also standard in the Expedition Platinum.
Customers are offered a grand total of seven colors. Silver is exclusive to the Limited. The color palette further comprises Cobalt Blue, Infinite Blue, Metallic White, Obsidian Black, Juniper Green, as well as Magneto Gray.
