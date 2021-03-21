2022 Ford Evos Rumored With 2.5-Liter Hybrid Option, May Be Shared With Maverick

Rumored for one too many years now, the Evos is a crossover-styled station wagon that replaces the Mondeo in Europe and Fusion in North America. According to Car Magazine, the newcomer “is based on the latest worldwide CD4 platform” instead of the newer C2 architecture.
That’s a very bold claim if you remember that early test mules were disguised with body panels from the Focus Wagon. It’s also worth highlighting the CD4 currently doesn’t support the FNV electrical architecture, which enables over-the-air updates in the Mustang Mach-E. As a brief refresher, the e-crossover features the GE1 platform, which is based on the aforementioned C2.
Whatever is hiding under the skin, you can definitely expect a hybrid engine. Car Magazine vouches for the fuel-sipping powertrain of the Escape Hybrid, which combines two electric motors and a four-cylinder engine for a combined output of 198 horsepower and 153 pound-feet (207 Nm).
The front-driven variant is good for 41 miles to the gallon (5.7 liters per 100 kilometers) according to the Environmental Protection Agency, but the Evos Hybrid isn’t likely to match its compact brother in this regard. Even if the roofline is a little bit lower, the Escape Hybrid undeniably weighs less.
A fuel-sipping option for the Maverick pickup truck is allegedly under development too, which means the 2.5-liter powertrain of the Evos Hybrid would be perfect for this application. As opposed to the Fusion- and Mondeo-replacing crossover, the unibody workhorse is confirmed on the C2.
Because Ford intends to duke it out with Subaru, the Outback-rivaling Evos could get a 1.5-liter turbo as the standard powerplant. The three-cylinder mill from the Escape and Bronco Sport is the culprit, and it's pretty punchy for its displacement at 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet (258 Nm) of torque.
The Blue Oval probably won’t make a case for a manual, though, not when even its European customers are switching to autos. In other words, the eight-speeder we all know from the Escape and Bronco Sport should be standard while the Evos Hybrid will get a continuously variable tranny.
