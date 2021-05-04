2022 Ford E-Transit Priced From $43,295, Offers Very Poor Driving Range

4 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Is Not Exactly Wimbledon White, Comes Very Close

Backed up by 645 commercial vehicle dealerships across the United States of America, the E-Transit is finally available to reserve. The 2022 model carries a targeted sticker price of $43,295 for the cutaway while the high-roof cargo van with the extended wheelbase costs $52,690. 18 photos kWh .



That’s 203 kilometers in near-ideal conditions, which means that real-world range will take a beating from the payload. The brick-shaped aerodynamics won’t help the E-Transit either on the motorway, but Ford is much obliged to explain why 67 kWh is more than adequate for a commercial vehicle of this footprint. More to the point, the average commercial van drives 74 miles (119 kilometers) per day according to Ford customer telematics data.



Although the



Level up to a Level 2 charging station, and 15 miles per hour should be doable as per official documentation. As far as public charging is concerned, the Blue Oval promises 30 miles of range in 10 minutes from 115 kW and direct current. Ford also provides the hardware and software for depot charging, which should improve the automaker’s revenue in the long run.



