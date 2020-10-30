2022 Ferrari Purosangue Prototype Spied With Four Doors and a Liftgate

The year was 2018 when Ferrari confirmed at the Capital Markets Day that Purosangue is the name of their first-ever utility vehicle. Following a few prototypes hidden under FF and GTC4Lusso bodywork, the SUV returns to our attention with different body panels and a lot of camo.
On this occasion, it’s pretty clear the Prancing Horse is testing a chassis mule with a few production parts. The newcomer also features four doors and a liftgate to boot, but the rear windows don’t appeal to be the final design.
Speaking of production-ready parts, take a very close look at the C-pillars and the cut line of the rear doors. Ferrari is hiding the final design from prying eyes, that’s for sure! It’s also worth highlighting how small the rear doors appear to be, which may translate to limited legroom for the rear occupants. The same can be said about headroom because of the sloping roofline.
Moving on to the interior, we can’t see much from the pictures provided by the carparazzi. What is as clear as day is that the steering wheel and instrument binnacle are placeholders, not the components meant for series production. Based on the color and design of the calipers and rotors, this prototype also appears to be equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes. The quad-pipe exhaust system indicates that we’re dealing with internal combustion as well, but the Prancing Horse won’t be stopping there.
The “front-mid-engine architecture” revealed two years ago on Capital Markets Day is designed with electrification in mind, and you can look forward to anything between a V6, V8, or a V12 under the hood. The SF90 Stradale, for example, combines a V8 with three electric motors to deliver 986 horsepower (1,000 PS).
A particular slide from the Capital Markets Day also suggests a 2+2 layout rather than five seats, a transaxle dual-clutch transmission, and four-wheel drive. What kind of 4WD system is pretty much unknown at the present moment, but once again, the SF90 Stradale may have spilled the beans on what may be offered.
The plug-in hybrid supercar with more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the LaFerrari features one electric motor for every front wheel and a third electric motor complements the transmission. The latter also reverses the car because the DCT doesn’t feature a reverse gear in order to save weight.
The FF and GTC4Lusso feature a second transmission in addition to the transaxle - the Power Tak- Off Unit – that sends part of the engine’s resources to the front axle. The PTU is only active in 1st through 4th gear.
Speaking of production-ready parts, take a very close look at the C-pillars and the cut line of the rear doors. Ferrari is hiding the final design from prying eyes, that’s for sure! It’s also worth highlighting how small the rear doors appear to be, which may translate to limited legroom for the rear occupants. The same can be said about headroom because of the sloping roofline.
Moving on to the interior, we can’t see much from the pictures provided by the carparazzi. What is as clear as day is that the steering wheel and instrument binnacle are placeholders, not the components meant for series production. Based on the color and design of the calipers and rotors, this prototype also appears to be equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes. The quad-pipe exhaust system indicates that we’re dealing with internal combustion as well, but the Prancing Horse won’t be stopping there.
The “front-mid-engine architecture” revealed two years ago on Capital Markets Day is designed with electrification in mind, and you can look forward to anything between a V6, V8, or a V12 under the hood. The SF90 Stradale, for example, combines a V8 with three electric motors to deliver 986 horsepower (1,000 PS).
A particular slide from the Capital Markets Day also suggests a 2+2 layout rather than five seats, a transaxle dual-clutch transmission, and four-wheel drive. What kind of 4WD system is pretty much unknown at the present moment, but once again, the SF90 Stradale may have spilled the beans on what may be offered.
The plug-in hybrid supercar with more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the LaFerrari features one electric motor for every front wheel and a third electric motor complements the transmission. The latter also reverses the car because the DCT doesn’t feature a reverse gear in order to save weight.
The FF and GTC4Lusso feature a second transmission in addition to the transaxle - the Power Tak- Off Unit – that sends part of the engine’s resources to the front axle. The PTU is only active in 1st through 4th gear.