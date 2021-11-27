2022 Epure Electric Enduro Bike Shows Up With 442 Lb-Ft of Torque for Under $10K

Folks, we ran a piece back in September 2020, where we shed light on a manufacturer known simply as EM. EM stands for Electric Motion, a crew out of France with a focus on building electric motorcycles able to keep up with their gas-guzzling counterparts. Since the first machines were launched, this team showed promise, and now, their lineup has expanded to feature the 2022 machines.
This time around, we're going to be checking out the newest base vehicle, the 2022 Epure. Since the last version we covered, it would seem as though EM has been busy, really busy, and most of that innovation is seen in the new model.
Now, what makes this machine so special isn't just the fact that it's electric, but how it takes that electricity and transforms it into power and range is the real treat.
While EM doesn't mention the exact inner working of the motor they are using on the new Epure, they tell us that this powerhouse produces a peak power of 11 kW (14.75 hp) with a nominal power of 6 kW (8.04 hp). Pretty dang beefy for a machine with a near-linear torque line.
Another neat feature about this motor is that it's a mid-mounted machine and chain-driven; the right way to build an electric motorcycle. Did I mention it is a road-legal bike with the equivalent of a 125-cc bike?
Right above the motor and sitting behind the frame, you'll see a battery pack. It's this tiny-looking box that's going to be making sure Epure has the power needed to give you 43 km (26.7 mi) of range.
Sure, it may sound like a small range, but this bike is meant for the track and trails; it's enough. This is provided by a lithium-ion pack with 50.4 volts and a 1,875-Wh capacity. Once you're out of juice, you can be up and running again in 2 hours and 15 minutes with a 25-amp charger.
If you doubt the Epure's ability to handle whatever track you have in mind, don't. Overall, you're looking at a frame that's built out of 15CDV6 steel and weighs only 5 kg 11.02 lbs). For a suspension, the front features a Tech fork with 175 mm (6.89 in) of travel, while at the rear, an R16V rear shock takes care of drops, banks, and climbs with 170 mm (6.7 in) of travel.
Want to feel even more in control of your ride? You could depend on the Michelin X11 tires for that, but you can also rely on the Traction Control that each Epure is equipped with.
Once the 2022 Epure is wrapped with fenders, mudguards, cockpit, wires, and lights, you're looking at an electric enduro bike that weighs no more the 73 kg (161 lbs)
Now, Christmas is coming up, and since you've been a really good kid, you could write 2022 Epure on your Christmas list. But be warned, Santa will have to dish out 9,299 USD (8,215 EUR at current exchange rates) to get you this machine.
