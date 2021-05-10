2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat JDM Rendering Looks Like a Grown-Up Miata

Have you ever looked at a Dodge Charger and a Mazda MX-5 Miata and felt they're the same size? Neither have we, but, as the keen-eyed among you have probably noticed, the Hellcat in this rendering sports a front bumper lifted from the current ND generation of the Japanese roadster.
The front apron transplant is part of a more complex treatment, one that's aimed at gifting the muscle sedan with a fresh look, with the 2022 model year being mentioned by tuningcar_ps, the Instagram label that came up with the visual stunt.
And if you've ever wondered how an upper grille matching the look of the said Mazda hardware would look like, now you have your answer.
In addition, the Hellcat hood now packs extra vents, while the lower side of the vehicle features an aero treatment.
While we can only catch a glimpse at the back end from this angle, the 2D work shows the posterior sporting custom light clusters matching the "amazed" look displayed by the new front units, along with a piece found on most real-world builds these days, namely a wickerbill.
And while this quick rendering certainly makes for an unusual answer, we have to admit the fact that there are a lot of questions about the future of the Charger - the modern, four-door incarnation of the iconic badge has been with us for over fifteen years and Dodge can't simply introduce a successor without taking electrification into account.
Last month, when the first general shareholder meeting of Dodge parent company Stellantis took place, CEO Carlos Tavares stated that there would be an electrified version of 96% of the vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2025, while the automaker would offer an all-electric version for each model in the range by 2030.
Among others, the plan will see Stellantis introducing new medium and large car EV architectures in 2023 - these will be global platforms serving vehicles across 14 brands. And with Dodge expected to launch its next generation of muscle cars around that time, the rumor mill talks about an approach that would see mild-hybrid versions of the current V8 bruisers being offered alongside potential EV successors for the Charger and Challenger.
