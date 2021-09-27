2022 Daytona 200 Coming in March with New Bikes Allowed, Tickets Start at $35

It was not long ago when we learned one of the oldest American events dedicated to motorcycles, the one in Daytona, will be next year home to the first iteration of the King of the Baggers race on an oval track. We were also told back then rule changes would make room for more motorcycles to join the fray.
But one thing was missing back in mid-September, and that was ticket prices for the various events that will take place at the Daytona International Speedway starting March 4. That changed over the weekend, when organizers announced how much they would charge for two of the Bike Week’s events.
America’s “longest continuous Supercross race” (one that stretches back to 1971), the Daytona Supercross, will be open to spectators for prices ranging from $40 for Trackside Access, to $90 if you plan on getting the fancy, NASCAR pit road seats.
The main event of the week-long motorcycle festival, the Daytona 200 race, can be witnessed firsthand for a bit less, meaning $35 for frontstretch seating, but if you want to go for infield access as well, that would be an extra $10.
And, as said, next year’s Daytona 200 might be one of those races best experienced first-hand. Based on the 2022 World Supersport Technical rules, organizers changed the requirements for motorcycles taking part so that as of now the likes of Yamaha YZF-R6, Suzuki GSX-R600, and Kawasaki ZX-6R will not be racing alone: from 2022, Triumph 765, Ducati Panigale V2, and MV Agusta F3 are allowed in.
Given how this event is not part of the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, it is also open to riders from around the world.
As for the said King of the Baggers race at the same venue next March, we’re still waiting on more details on that, and we’ll update when we know more.
