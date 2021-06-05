2022 Dacia Logan MCV Station Wagon Rendered, Will Be Very Affordable

Acquired by Renault more than two decades ago, Dacia went back to profitability after the launch of the Logan entry-level sedan in 2004. Introduced two years later at the Paris Motor Show, the wagon also had a fair bit of success thanks to a three-row option and a very small price.
The seven-seat option won’t return for 2022 because of the Lodgy multi-purpose vehicle and Bigster sport utility vehicle, yet Dacia couldn’t kill off the Logan MCV despite the surging demand for crossovers. As ever, the affordable price is the Romanian automaker’s bet for the new longroof.
Masterfully rendered by Bernhard Reichel, the Logan’s roomier brother has been imagined with the company’s new corporate logo, just a pinch of brightwork for the black grille, Y-shaped daytime running lights, and a radar sensor in the lower grille for the emergency brake assist system. The side profile features alloy wheels as well as painted handles and mirrors, denoting a higher trim level than Access. To whom it may concern, Access translates to unpainted plastic bumpers and steel wheels with 15-inch tires.
Already spied in regular and Stepway formats, the all-new Logan MCV is much roomier than the sedan although the platform and oily bits are shared. Based on the low-cost version of the CMF-B vehicle architecture that Renault uses for the Clio and Nissan for the Note, the station wagon offers three mills, two manual transmissions, and a continuously variable transmission.
The combo you should ignore is the SCe 65 three-cylinder engine with the five-speed stick shift because you won’t feel exactly safe overtaking with only 95 Nm (70 pound-feet) of torque. What Dacia calls TCe 90 is the mid-range option that levels up to a six-speed transmission, and this is the only motor offered with a Nissan-developed continuously variable transmission.
And finally, ECO-G 100 is the name of the bi-fuel option that promises the most range of the lot. Coincidence or not, this force-fed engine also happens to feature the most torque at 170 Nm (125 pound-feet) from 2,000 rpm.
As for the pricing guesstimate, a tastefully equipped Logan MCV should cost around 13,000 euros. That's £11,170 or $15,815 at current exchange rates, which is very good value indeed for a Renault Clio Estate in disguise.
Masterfully rendered by Bernhard Reichel, the Logan’s roomier brother has been imagined with the company’s new corporate logo, just a pinch of brightwork for the black grille, Y-shaped daytime running lights, and a radar sensor in the lower grille for the emergency brake assist system. The side profile features alloy wheels as well as painted handles and mirrors, denoting a higher trim level than Access. To whom it may concern, Access translates to unpainted plastic bumpers and steel wheels with 15-inch tires.
Already spied in regular and Stepway formats, the all-new Logan MCV is much roomier than the sedan although the platform and oily bits are shared. Based on the low-cost version of the CMF-B vehicle architecture that Renault uses for the Clio and Nissan for the Note, the station wagon offers three mills, two manual transmissions, and a continuously variable transmission.
The combo you should ignore is the SCe 65 three-cylinder engine with the five-speed stick shift because you won’t feel exactly safe overtaking with only 95 Nm (70 pound-feet) of torque. What Dacia calls TCe 90 is the mid-range option that levels up to a six-speed transmission, and this is the only motor offered with a Nissan-developed continuously variable transmission.
And finally, ECO-G 100 is the name of the bi-fuel option that promises the most range of the lot. Coincidence or not, this force-fed engine also happens to feature the most torque at 170 Nm (125 pound-feet) from 2,000 rpm.
As for the pricing guesstimate, a tastefully equipped Logan MCV should cost around 13,000 euros. That's £11,170 or $15,815 at current exchange rates, which is very good value indeed for a Renault Clio Estate in disguise.