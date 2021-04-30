2022 Dacia Logan MCV Station Wagon Photographed Testing in the Snow

Introduced at the 2006 Paris Motor Show, the first-generation Logan MCV was available with seven seats on the cheap. The second-generation model reverted to five seats because of the Lodgy multi-purpose vehicle, and the all-new Logan MCV will follow this formula too.
Photographed during cold-weather testing near the Arctic Circle, the redesigned longroof features a longer wheelbase than the sedan on which it’s based. The upright rear end with a wide loading area and the flat roofline promise a lot of trunk and rear-passenger space, and the front end resembles that of the 2021 model year Sandero Stepway crossover-styled hatchback.
Halogen lights with LED daytime running lights, four-lug wheels that aren’t stock, drum brakes out back, and ventilated rotors up front can also be identified, along with roof bars and Media Nav touchscreen infotainment.
Onboard navigation, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and six audio speakers are included, but that’s not the case on lower trims of the Logan, Sandero, and Sandero Stepway. Dacia offers two more infotainment options in the guise of the 8.0-inch, four-speaker Media Display system and Bluetooth-enabled, two-speaker Media Control.
Back home in Romania, the Logan MCV is expected to return in 2022 with three grades: Access, Essential, and Comfort. Later on, probably for the 2023 model year, the Stepway will return too with higher ground clearance.
As far as engine options are concerned, the most basic specification is likely to feature the SCe 65 three-cylinder powerplant connected to a five-speed manual transmission. In the Logan Access, the pint-sized motor is WLTP-rated at 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers (57.65 UK miles per gallon) combined.
Three more lumps will be offered in the guise of the TCe 90 turbocharged motor with a six-speed manual, the ECO-G 100 bi-fuel option with the same transmission, and the range-topping TCe 90 CVT. The latter is exclusive to the highest trim level of the Logan, which starts at 13,150 euros. In other words, the Logan MCV in this configuration may cost in the ballpark of 13,500 euros (£11,750 or $16,250 at current exchange rates) before options.
