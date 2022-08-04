2022 Dacia Duster Commercial Revealed, Comes With Brand's New Visual Identity

Dacia has applied its new visual identity on the Duster Commercial, which is the LCV version of the marque's first SUV. The model comes with the ability to carry 503 kilograms in its trunk, which fits up to 1,623 liters (57.3 cu-ft.) of volume. Since it can be had with four-wheel drive, it could be used to deliver things on rough roads or even in places where the roads are not paved at all.

11 photos