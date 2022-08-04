2022 Dacia Duster Commercial Revealed, Comes With Brand's New Visual Identity

Dacia has applied its new visual identity on the Duster Commercial, which is the LCV version of the marque's first SUV. The model comes with the ability to carry 503 kilograms in its trunk, which fits up to 1,623 liters (57.3 cu-ft.) of volume. Since it can be had with four-wheel drive, it could be used to deliver things on rough roads or even in places where the roads are not paved at all.
The conversion is made at the Dacia factory, so customers do not have to worry about making the floor flat themselves, removing the rear seats, installing opaque window film for the cargo area, fitting a mesh bulkhead, a load cover, or even an alarm, as all the above are included in the conversion.
Customers will be able to order the Duster Commercial with the company's dual-clutch automatic gearbox, called EDC, but choosing this unit instead of the six-speed manual means that they will not be able to get the car with four-wheel drive. Sadly, the compromise that we described is something that all Dacia Duster customers must face.
The Dacia Duster Commercial is the most affordable 4x4 LCV in the UK, and the brand describes it as being the best value 4x4 LCV as well. Customers can place an order now, with prices starting at GBP 13,995 (ca. $ 17,018) excluding VAT.
Dacia does not sell its Duster Commercial in all the markets that it operates, and many small business owners will have to settle for something else, as there are currently no plans of selling it in North America or entering new markets with it.
On a more amusing note, if you take a good look at the photo gallery, you might notice that the 2022 Duster Commercial was photographed in the same spot where the 2021 Duster Commercial was snapped.
Miraculously, the little bits of gravel on the asphalt, as well as other random elements of scenery have not changed one bit since last year's car was revealed, and the lighting conditions were identical.
Somehow, the team managed to get the alloy wheels sitting in the same position if you look at their spokes and compare the old model to the new one.
Now, if some people were mean, they might say that the new visual identity was "shopped," but we would not do something like that. Even if it was, as long as the finished product looks the same as it does in the pictures, nobody would mind.
