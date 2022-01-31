2022 Chevrolet Silverado Ad Stars a Very Special Cat, Defies Stereotypes

Chevrolet has brought Walter, the cat who acts like a dog, back into the spotlight. This time, Walter is making the best out of winter in a remote cabin with his owner. Since this is a commercial, it involves the 2022 Silverado, this time in Trail Boss trim. Just like the previous ad featuring Walter, it is a close match between him and the truck for attention.
As some of you may remember, the cat commercial for the Chevrolet Silverado was first revealed during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and it featured a cat named Walter. At the time, Chevrolet's advertisement focused on the Multi-Flex tailgate, while the new commercial silently underlines other features of the 2022 Silverado.
One of these features is an external power supply, which Walter's unnamed owner uses to shed light into a tent while he goes out camping with this cat. Nothing unusual if you have a cat that acts like a dog, right?
Just like the previous advertisement featuring the same characters, this one is just 60 seconds long, but it has plenty of fun. Some might say that it is a better sequel than many other productions, which is something that some creators cannot pride themselves on.
The idea behind the commercial is to provide a different take on the conventional formula of truck commercials, which usually feature a man, his, dog, and a truck. This time, Walter the cat took the dog's place, and managed to make a hilarious commercial while it was at it.
While you might say that it involves too much CGI, we looked into the first commercial and found that its makers employed nine look-alike tabbies, each performing a different task, to play the role of Walter.
Since this commercial comes with even more action, we believe that the same cats were called for the sequel. Go ahead and watch for yourself below.
