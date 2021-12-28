2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Starts at $32,095 for the Work Truck

Including the $1,695 destination charge, the Silverado 1500 LTD is priced at $32,095 for the 2WD Regular Cab Long Bed WT featuring the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-pot mill. By LTD, which stands for Limited, the peeps at General Motors are referring to 2021 models built for MY 2022.
These trucks shouldn’t be confused with the 2022 mid-cycle refresh.
Compared to the 2021 model with the same configuration, the base Silverado 1500 LTD is priced $945 higher, because why not? As expected, General Motors discontinued the 4.3-liter EcoTec3 V6 from the lineup because it did not make a lot of sense. Not only did the old mill feature a six-speed automatic instead of an eight-speed transmission, but it’s not as powerful or torquey as the force-fed engine. We also have to remember that manufacturing and servicing a four-banger engine is a bit cheaper, too.
In addition to the work truck-spec WT, the LTD lineup further consists of the Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LTZ, LT Trail Boss, and the luxed-up High Country that can be specified with two small-block V8s and a Duramax turbo diesel straight-six powerplant with 3.0 liters of displacement.
The 2.7-liter turbo cranks out a hearty 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet (471 Nm) of torque from 1,500 revolutions per minute. Next up, the 5.3-liter V8 is listed with 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (518 Nm). Opting for the 6.2-liter V8 levels up those numbers to 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm), and the automatic transmission also improves with two more ratios. And finally, the Duramax is the least powerful of the lot even though its torque figure matches that of the largest small block available.
Even though it leaves much to be desired compared to the Ford F-Series and Ram P/U in many aspects, the Chevrolet Silverado and technically similar GMC Sierra have somehow bettered the competition last quarter. Including heavy-duty trucks, the Silverado and Sierra moved 173,630 units in the U.S. compared to 172,799 for the Blue Oval and 121,704 units for the Ram.
