2022 Chevrolet Malibu Configurator Goes Live

As opposed to Ford, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit still offers traditional-bodied passenger cars in the United States. The Chevrolet Malibu sedan is the largest one they offer nowadays, and the 2022 model year doesn’t differ all that much in comparison to the older Malibu.
According to the build-your-own tool, Chevrolet has deleted the L trim level in favor of the LS, RS, LT, and Premier. Priced from $24,395 and topping $34,495 excluding $995 for the destination charge, the Malibu has further deleted Shadow Gray Metallic and Black Cherry Metallic. These paint colors have been replaced by Mineral Gray Metallic as well as Dark Ash Metallic.
LPO items that are not offered anymore include the fender hash mark, 19-inch black wheels, powered tablet holder, first aid kit, sport pedals, rear-window sunshades, illuminated door sill plates, and stainless-steel door sill plates. The list goes on with both weather protection packages, winter and summer floor mats pack, appearance package, and the cargo area organizer.
For the 2022 model year, the biggest change is the electronic parking brake, which is a standard-issue feature across the lineup. RPO code QC7 aluminum wheels are now available on the LT trim level, and if the design looks familiar, that’s because the RS used to get them as standard last year.
Under the hood, the front-wheel-drive Malibu soldiers on with two engine choices. The LFV is a four-cylinder turbo with 1.5 liters of displacement and 160 horsepower on tap, which peaks at 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque. Only a continuously variable transmission is offered with this plant, which is a little underwhelming for a vehicle that weighs at least 3,135 pounds (1,422 kilograms) before considering the driver and the occupants.
The LTG, which is only available with a nine-speed automatic transmission, is the lump you want because 2.0 liters, 250 horsepower, and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque are far more like it. Customers who prize reliability and resale value more than anything else in this particular segment can always bid farewell to Chevrolet for the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.
