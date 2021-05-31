2022 Chevrolet Equinox: Style and Equipment in Progress, 2.0 Engine Out

Chevrolet managed to put many nice cars on wheels, yet their qualities have sometimes left customers with the impression that just a little bit more would have been great. Want more than this? You’ll have to pay more – it’s so easy to forget that before blaming the compact Chevy SUV for being a bit dull or unpretentious. However, what the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox has to offer is proof they are not unaware about the situation at Chevrolet.

Chevrolet is one of those pillar brands of the American automobile industry. Some of its model series have become legendary through the decades and generations: Malibu, Camaro, Corvette, Blazer – just to name some of them. Yet, things cannot just stay the same forever. As Heraclitus said: “The only constant in life is change.” The already mentioned model series names are still there because their concepts adapted to change.



But also new concepts came to fulfill the requirements of the third millennium way of life in the western hemisphere. The Chevrolet Equinox is particularly relevant seen from this perspective. Its career started with the 2005 model year. Yet, something really wrong happened back then: rushing to meet the growing demand for compact SUVs, the GM management had chosen a compromise path.



The first generation of the Equinox used to share its technical platform and, visibly, some body parts with the Saturn Vue and Pontiac Torrent (come on, Pontiac SUVs should have never happened!) and the Suzuki XL-7. That technical platform, called Theta, was taken over for the second generation of the Equinox in 2009. Again, an obvious compromise approach. Yet, things started to get better, thanks to a better personalized design and to the addition of a six-cylinder engines.



The multimedia system (standard touchscreen of 7 inches, optionally 8 inches) is nicely integrated in the superior part of the center console and has a friendly software. The cup holders between the seats are one more invitation to cool down and feel relaxed.Thrust

Four cylinders, that’s all you can get under the hood of your 2022 Chevy Equinox and it is no longer possible to choose between two gasoline-fed turbo mills of 1.5 and 2.0 liters. The 1.5 turbo will be all alone in the supply. We are talking about 170 hp and a peak torque of 203 lb-ft (275 Nm) at 4000 rpm – we have to agree, nothing really impressive here. This engine is paired with an automatic 6-speed transmission. The FWD configuration is standard and the AWD is available. In order to obtain some convincing accelerations, the 1.5-liter engine has to be seriously pushed and this might raise the fuel consumption.



Four trim lines will be available for the 2022 Chevy Equinox: LS, LT, RS and Premier. Intriguing: they gave up to the powerful 2.0-liter unit, but the sporty-oriented RS look is about to be introduced! For sure, the Equinox RS will be a tempting crossover due to a consistent collection of personalized design details: gloss black grille, black badging, black bowties, 19-inch black wheels, RS shift knob and black upholstery with red stitching. The Premier line will give the Equinox a more than ever clear premium touch.







Right now, the base version of the Chevrolet Equinox LS FWD is rated at $26,995 and this score includes a $1,195 destination charge. The Chevrolet Safety Assist package, infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen, rearview camera and the keyless entry are standard. It's quite a car for those who consider the budget as a serious priority. Adding the AWD supposes spending $1,600 more – do not spare this expense if you're going to use the car for weekend trips beyond the limits of the tarmac. At $28,095, the price of the Equinox LT FWD stays under the $30,000 thershold, but the amount they ask for the standard Equinox Premier goes quite far beyond it, reaching $32,195. Not funny, there are bigger SUVs available for this kind of money.

The main competitors of the Chevrolet Equinox from all around the world are Citroen C5 Aircross, Ford Escape/Kuga, GMC Terrain, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5, Seat Ateca, Skoda Kodiaq, Subaru Forester, Nissan Rogue, Opel Grandland, Peugeot 5008, Renault Kadjar, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Venza, VW Tiguan. All of them have interesting arguments, wider engine ranges and they are not necessarily more expensive than the Chevrolet Equinox.



