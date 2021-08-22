2022 Chevrolet Corvette Regular Production Start Allegedly Scheduled for September 6th

In the first instance, sources close to General Motors and the Bowling Green facility in Kentucky reported that 2022 Corvette production will begin in early September. Subsequently moved to late September, production is currently believed to commence on September 6th.
This information comes from our friends at GM Authority, who also mention that a myriad of supply chain-related factors may affect the start of regular production. The build-your-own tool for the 2022 model year Chevrolet Corvette will go live on Chevrolet’s website on September 14th.
On that note, we need to remind ourselves what’s going away from the options list and what’s new or improved. Deletions include three paint choices (Sebring Orange Tintcoat, Shadow Gray Metallic, Zeus Bronze Metallic), the illuminated sill plates, and the 5DG pewter-painted aluminum wheels.
In place of the removed colors, the Golden Bowtie is adding Caffeine Metallic, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Amplify Orange Tintcoat. The IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R Edition is a limited-edition package that costs a whopping $6,595 over the 3LT equipment group. Only 1,000 examples will be made, and every single unit features a serialized plaque to bring the point home.
Another newity comes in the guise of the low-profile spoiler, which is codenamed TVS in the ordering system. The ‘Vette is also getting a C8.R-inspired premium indoor cover, black ground effects, visible carbon-fiber door intake trim, and a visible carbon-fiber spoiler of the high-wing variety.
The final changes concern the LT2 dry-sump V8 engine, which continues to develop 490 or 495 horsepower along with 465 or 470 pound-feet (630 or 637 Nm) of torque depending on the exhaust system. In addition to improved engine calibration and an upgraded fuel-injection system, the direct-injected lump flaunts a few enhancements for the Active Fuel Management.
Customers who prefer a little more oomph, a stratospheric redline, and a center-tipped exhaust system will have to wait for the 2023 model year for the all-new Z06. The flat-plane crankshaft V8 is allegedly codenamed LT6.
