2022 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Z51 Is the American Dream Bundled Up in a Capable Sports Car

Not everyone can afford a supercar, leave alone maintain it. Manny Khoshbin will tell you he spends more than $30K for tires and regular service. But you don’t always need to spend big bucks to have a Ferrari-like experience. There’s a hack! The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Z51.
The Corvette has been around since the '50s. It has petrified Italian sports cars on the track and gained a cult-like following in North America. The most significant benefit it offers is supercar performance you can enjoy every day for a fraction of the price.
The Z51-package comes both as a coupe and convertible. It has an impressive supercar design, huge air ducts at the front, and an aero-designed exterior for maximum performance.
Unlike most supercars, this Corvette is practical enough for daily driving, with a comfortable interior and front and rear trunk spaces for extra storage.
It’s a mid-engine sports car with the powertrain right behind the seats. It packs a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission making 495 HP and 637 Nm of torque. With that kind of power, it can keep up with the best in its segment.
Turn on launch control, and the 2LT Z51 will bolt from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9-seconds, achieving top speeds of up to 194 mph (312 kph).
Part of the American dream is driving your favorite car to work. But in the real world, where mortgage payments, school fees, and a ton of other bills lie stacked on your kitchen counter, it is highly improbable. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Z51 offers this luxury. It is comfortable, athletic, and with a modest gas consumption rate of 19 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.
The seats are a bit stiff at first, and it’ll take a little getting used to, as Brian of Bros FOURR Speed notes.
But when it’s time to hit the streets, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Z51 is always ready. The acceleration is excellent with noticeable smooth linear power delivery to the redline. You’ll love the low-end grunt and its ability to use all its power on the streets.
