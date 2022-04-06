2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible Indy 500 Festival Event Cars Revealed

Finished in Wild Cherry Tintcoat over Ceramic White for the interior, the Camaro SS Convertible Indy 500 Festival Event Cars have a single purpose. Chevrolet is promoting the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, the most important racing event in American motorized sports.
This year’s fleet of promotional cars will be used by dignitaries and other high-ranking peeps, which are tasked with driving them around Central Indiana. The limited-run Camaro is rocking bland-and-white center decals in addition to Indy 500 and GMR Grand Prix decals on the doors. White lettering is also featured on the side skirt extensions and the front splitter.
It was 2016 when the Camaro last paced the Indy 500, and last year, Danica Patrick paced the field in a mid-engine Corvette. We still don’t have confirmation in regard to what pace car we’re going to see this year, but hearsay suggests that we’re in for the 70th Anniversary Edition Corvette.
Turning out attention back to the small block-engined pony car, the Camaro SS Convertible comes in two flavors: the 1SS at $44,695 or 2SS at $49,695 including destination charge. Of course, these prices apply to the manual-equipped versions. Level up to the ten-speed automatic developed by FoMoCo, and you’re looking at $1,595 on top of the good ol’ stick shift.
Dubbed LT1, the 6.2-liter V8 in the Camaro SS belts out 455 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 455 pound-feet (617 Nm) of torque at 4,400 revolutions per minute. Gifted with direct injection and variable valve timing, the free-breathing lump is rocking a supercharger in the case of the Camaro ZL1, an upgrade that bears regular production order code LT4.
The biggest nemesis of the Mustang isn’t doing exactly well, though. Ford sold more ponies last year, namely 13,986 units in the United States compared to 6,710 examples of the Camaro. Even the Dodge Challenger, which still rides on a platform developed in the DaimlerChrysler era, did better. Given these circumstances, there are rumors according to which General Motors will refashion this fellow as a four-door electric sedan.
