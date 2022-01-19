2022 Cannondale Synapse Endurance Bike: Like a Luxury GT Sports Car on Two Thin Tires

But if the reward for getting in shape is investing in an endurance bike as special as the 2022 Cannondale Synapse, sign us right up. In the world of cycling, think of endurance bikes like grand touring sports cars of their craft.
A bit like an Aston Martin DBS or a Ferrari Roma, if you will. A bike that's as happy being docile and stable at low, sustained speeds for long distances as it is long, fast, downhill straightaways. All while carrying the latest technology.
Well, in the cycling world, think of the Cannondale Synapse as filling this niche. The Synapse features a frame geometry and wheelbase that's a bit longer than other more racing-oriented bikes in the Cannondale line, like the critically acclaimed Super Six Evo and System 6 bikes. The wheelbase of 2022 is also slightly longer to accommodate larger tire sizes. The OEM tires are 30 centimeters in length (11.8 inches), at least for the moment.
The longer wheelbase will allow for larger 35-centimeter tires (13.8 inches) without issue. The biggest structural change for 2022 is the transition of a drop seat design for the lower seat, a feature present on other Cannondale models throughout the range.
These figures may not mean very much to us non-bicycle inclined people. But what it translates to in the real world is a smooth, refined experience with a lightweight and agile bike that's also comfortable and controllable. It's the happy medium of bikes that might convince you to get off the couch and into good enough shape to invest in one. But if you need more convincing, check out some of the tech this bike features.
The 2022 Synapse features an integrated LED light system that uses a lithium-ion, battery-powered power pack that mounts in the bicycle's down tube. Cannondale claims a battery life of up to five hours on standard mode, two hours and 45 minutes on maximum power mode, and up to 20 hours on battery saver mode.
The system can also power a Cannondale-specific version of the Garmin Caria bicycle safety radar. A system that can detect oncoming vehicle traffic hundreds of feet before the rider crosses paths with potential safety hazards.
If you'd made it this far, you're probably squeezing yourself into your old Lycra cycling suit right now. But let us at least give you the price of this beautiful before you inevitably break the zipper in your newfound zeal. The base model, the Carbon 4, costs £2,400 ($ 3,264 at the current exchange rate). All models there on come with a suffix in their name.
At £3,200 ($4,642.05), the Carbon 3L, wherein L stands for "Lights," accounts for the low-to-mid-tier of the range. The Carbon 2RL stands for "Radar and Lights," and the top-of-the-line RLE package sports the previous two techs theirs, plus the integrated device that brings all the powers of your smartphone to the world of long-distance cycling "Radar, Lights, and Electronics," at £9,000 ($12,240).
Clearly then, these bikes are aimed firmly at the weekend rental market, aside from the occasional wealthy enthusiast. But as a weekend getaway toy, it sure does justify hitting the electric bike to get in even remotely enough shape to ride this bike. Cutting down on the Häagen-Dazs and the video games will likely aid in this venture as well, woe is me.
