2022 Can-Am Spyder RT Is All About Luxury Cruising, Promises Wild 3-Wheel Fun

Forget off-road, on-road riding is becoming increasingly popular, with more and more people turning to 3-wheelers for adventure, fun and thrilling rides. At least, that’s what Can-Am is saying, based on the statistics that show a real “open road revolution” – new riders are entering the market each day, and a lot of them are women.
The 2022 Can-Am Spyder RT is here to impress, from new colorways and a premium look, to advanced features that improve performance, safety, and promise to give you a truly luxurious riding experience. One of the great things about the Spyder RT is that it combines power with stability, for a safe, yet thrilling ride.
The Rotax 1330 ACE engine delivers maximum torque and a 252-mile (406 km) range on a single tank, while also being low-maintenance. In addition, the Vehicle Stability System, developed together with BOSCH, optimizes both traction and stability control.
The Can-Am Spyder also features specifically-designed high-performance brakes, and a 6-speed transmission with a complex hydraulic clutch system, for comfortable cruising, as well as fuel economy. In terms of tech, BRP Connect allows the rider access to a wide range of apps, while the panoramic 7.8″ LCD display provides great visibility in all conditions.
The 2022 Spyder lineup includes three specifications, from the entry-level Spyder RT to the exclusive Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky, a model that was introduced last year and is now coming back with even more upgrades. In addition to the standard specs, the Sea-to-Sky package features adaptive foam seats with an adjustable driver backrest, a large floorboard, plus adjustable side wind deflectors, for an even better wind protection.
Its look is also unmistakable, from the all-new Mystery Blue colorway, to the Sea-to-Sky embroidery and badging.
Can-Am’s 2022 Spyder lineup pricing starts at $23,899. Those who want to go all the way and try out the top-of-the-line model, should be ready to part with at least $29,999.
