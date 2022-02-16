2022 Can-Am Defender 6X6 Limited Raises the Bar for Comfort, Still a Tough Off-Road Buddy

The new year brings exciting news for all ATV and UTV fans out there – popular brands such as Can-Am are unveiling their full 2022 line-ups. Already having gained a solid reputation as one of the most reliable vehicles for work and hunting, the Can-Am Defender 6x6 keeps its performance high, but adds premium features for increased comfort.
The Can-Am Defender 6x6 is anything but shy – the brand proudly describes it as the most capable side-by-side vehicle it’s ever built. Only two years after it was first introduced, the Defender has already gained a leading position as one of the best, toughest companions for challenging off-road tasks, from hunting trips to demanding work in agribusinesses.
The 2022 Defender range is so varied that it would seem impossible for any landowner, rancher or hunter not to find their perfect choice. Out of all, the Defender 6x6 Limited is the most expensive, combining top-level capabilities with a unique look.
The first thing you’ll notice is the new color-matched door design, with electric-opening windows, meant to offer better protection and increased visibility. For better comfort, the fully enclosed cab now boasts what Can-Am claims to be an industry-exclusive auto climate control with auto heating, venting, and air-conditioning (HVAC), which will surely make those long workdays much more enjoyable and productive.
Speaking of comfort, the 2022 Can-Am 6x6 Limited also comes with VERSA-PRO bolster reinforced bench seat for better lateral support, with the driver seat being adjustable, and the passenger seat able to be flipped up.
The new version still includes the longest cargo bed in the industry, with hydraulic power tilt, and an impressive towing capacity of 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg). Powered by an 82-hp Rotax HD10 V-twin engine with 69 lb-ft (93.6 Nm) of torque, this rugged utility vehicle is protected by an XT front bumper and a HMWPE full skid plate. It also includes an interior dome light and a panoramic mirror.
The new Can-Am Defender 6x6 is already available, with pricing starting at $30,399. Other exciting models in the range, such as the Can-Am Defender MAX Lone Star CAB, are also ready to show what they can do.
