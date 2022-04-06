2022 BMW M240i Might Feel Composed, Its Punchy Enough to Be on M2 Territory

BMW classic sports car loyalists will agree that modern tech and improved safety features have eroded the thrill and experience of the original M-car. But the 2022 BMW M240i comes with a few ingredients reminiscent of that old-spice recipe. Thanks to its quick acceleration, perfect handling, and performance, the 2022 M240i is as punchy as the BMW M2.
Forget the part where the new BMW M240i doesn’t have a convertible or manual variant. It still has the building blocks of an M-car—with performance traits to match.
On the exterior, you get a boot lid spoiler as standard and a subtle diffuser at the rear bottom. You also get wheel arches on the sides and, at the front, a much deeper frontal bumper and larger intakes.
Is it appealing enough to turn heads? Yes! It has thick bulges and sounds daring with your foot on the throttle.
Under the hood, the BMW M240i comes with a 3-liter 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 382 HP and 500 Nm of torque. All this juice drives all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic ZF transmission. It’s a pity the new 2 Series doesn’t come with a manual transmission, but you can still control it manually with paddle shifters.
It will do 0 to 62 mph in 4.3-seconds with a top speed of 155 mph.
The new M240i borrows its powertrain from the M440i, making this tiny M-car over 1.7 tonnes. Don’t sweat it. The bulk does little to affect its claimed 35 mpg on the highway.
Behind the wheel, the new BMW M240i has the confidence to breeze through twisty roads. The engine feels smooth and has so much low-down punch you won’t realize it’s a turbocharged car.
Mat Watson doesn’t think you’d be quicker in an old BMW M2 but will miss the hard-edge involvement. The suspension also feels much better in the new M240i than in the old one.
Based on Watson’s test, the 2022 BMW M240i did 0 to 62 mph in 3.8-seconds and completed a quarter-mile in 12.21-seconds.
