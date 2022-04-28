2022 BMW iX Fights the 2022 X7 in a Tug-of-War, There Is Only One Winner

BMW is all about evolving nowadays. They’re slowly switching to an “EV first” policy that’s in line with what governments and some customers want. But how is the latest iX xDrive50 going to perform against the V8-powered X7 M50i xDrive in a tug-of-war? Here’s the honest answer.
The BMW iX is a statement made by the Bavarian automaker. Even though it promotes a new front look that got all the people talking again about it after the M3/M4 saga, those who had a chance to drive it are raving about the bubbly-looking Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). That’s what BMW calls its SUVs that aren’t meant for off-road adventures.
On the other hand, the BMW X7 is what the manufacturer needed for a long time. It’s a proper seven-seater that can also be optioned with captain’s chairs. As it looks now, it was a success. People love their big SAVs. Without being subjective, I drove 3 versions of the X7. I can attest the vehicle is great for big families and extended vacations.
We previously saw the two cars going against each other in a drag race where the EV Bavarian SAV won, but how do these two compare in a tug-of-war? Can the all-electric defeat the mighty V8? That’s what Carwow’s Mat Watson thought too. His team put an iX xDrive50 next to an X7 M50i xDrive and started the competition.
The EV boasts a 105.2-kWh usable battery and two permanent magnet AC motors that give it 523 ps (515 hp), while the internal combustion engine in the X7 puts 8 cylinders to work in order to produce 537 ps (530 hp).
The two cars start pretty much equally, as you can see in the video down below. But the result puts the X7 at the top. The iX suddenly cut power, which offered the V8-powered X7 the chance to move forward. Having a proper gearbox and some better tires also helped a bit. The iX xDrive50, however, managed pretty well the constant stress it was forced to handle.
Moreover, another V8 is brought to face the mighty X7 – it’s a Mercedes-AMG G 63. The BMW still comes out on top proving once again that it can withhold its status as a potent SUV (or SAV), while the very expensive and posh Mercedes started popping all kind of error messages.
