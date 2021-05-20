2022 BMW i4 M50 Leaked, Previews Upcoming M440i Gran Coupe

5 Manhart’s “MH2 500” Tuning Package Takes the BMW M2 Competition to a New Level

What happens when BMW adapts the CLAR vehicle architecture of the yet-to-be-revealed 4 Series Gran Coupe for e-oomph? The i4 happens, and the M50 has leaked online ahead of the official unveiling on June 1st. 8 photos EV to boot. The kidney grilles may not be to everyone’s liking, but all in all, it’s a very nice sedan with four doors, seating for at least four people, and discerning proportions.



The go-faster sibling of the eDrive40 and eDrive35 will be the first to arrive at



Previewed in April 2021 with M Sport bits and pieces and white paintwork, the M50 isn’t going to match the driving range of the eDrive40 that features 330 horsepower from a rear-mounted electric motor. BMW promises WLTP and EPA ratings of 590 kilometers and 300 miles for the mid-range version, which is why the M50 could be rated at 270 miles (435 kilometers).



I know that you’re thinking about the Model 3 right now, and you’re right. Tesla offers better figures, better technology, and better charging infrastructure, and the



The big question is, how is BMW going to position the i4 M50 against the M440i? The two-door coupe model starts at $58,500 excluding freight in the United States, which is top dollar for a compact executive car with not that much in the way of goodies. For instance, the M440i doesn't even feature heated front seats unless you spend $3,700 on the Executive Package.



M50 is how the Bavarian automaker from Munich calls this fellow, and it looks pretty conventional for a high-performance EV to boot. The kidney grilles may not be to everyone's liking, but all in all, it's a very nice sedan with four doors, seating for at least four people, and discerning proportions.

The go-faster sibling of the eDrive40 and eDrive35 will be the first to arrive at BMW dealerships in the second half of 2021 as a 2022 model, and it's a dual-motor affair as standard. The synchronous electric motors drive the front and rear wheels with 523 horsepower (530 PS), the top speed is estimated at 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour), and the acceleration to 62 mph (100 kph) may happen in around 4.0 clicks.

Previewed in April 2021 with M Sport bits and pieces and white paintwork, the M50 isn't going to match the driving range of the eDrive40 that features 330 horsepower from a rear-mounted electric motor. BMW promises WLTP and EPA ratings of 590 kilometers and 300 miles for the mid-range version, which is why the M50 could be rated at 270 miles (435 kilometers).

I know that you're thinking about the Model 3 right now, and you're right. Tesla offers better figures, better technology, and better charging infrastructure, and the Model 3 Performance could be more affordable as well at $56,990 excluding potential savings. In this configuration, the all-electric sedan from Fremont delivers 315 miles (507 kilometers), a top speed of 162 mph (261 kph), and a zero-to-60 time of merely 3.1 seconds.

The big question is, how is BMW going to position the i4 M50 against the M440i? The two-door coupe model starts at $58,500 excluding freight in the United States, which is top dollar for a compact executive car with not that much in the way of goodies. For instance, the M440i doesn't even feature heated front seats unless you spend $3,700 on the Executive Package.

Editor's note: Regular BMW i4 also pictured in the gallery Regular BMW i4 also pictured in the gallery