2022 BMW 2 Series Prototype Shows More Design Details

Despite a lot of false flags surrounding the 2 Series nameplate, mostly because of the apparition of models like the 2 Series Active Tourer, Gran Tourer and especially the 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW is not going to make its entire compact lineup FWD-based.
Despite no less than four models wearing the 2 Series moniker nowadays, most of them using the MINI-based UKL2 platform with transverse engines, the 2 Series Coupe will remain an old-school, rear-wheel-drive model, with longitudinal engines and a nearly perfect weight distribution on its two axles.
Not only that, but the next BMW M2 will probably be the most M car of the modern lineup, with more power and a 50:50 weight distribution.
The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe has had a rather long gestation period and was nearly killed off for more FWD compacts with transverse engines, but BMW has gone against the tide with the model, keeping it alive despite the somewhat lackluster sales numbers it might bring in a market that has become almost overcrowded with compact crossovers.
Unlike its predecessor, which was based on platform older than the car, the new 2 Series Coupe will switch to a revamped and shortened CLAR architecture, which is shared with all other current BMWs with longitudinal engines.
This means that the model will feature the latest powertrains in BMWs stable, most of them switching to a 48V mild-hybrid configuration.
The RWD entry-level versions will get 1.5-liter three-cylinders, followed by 2.0-liter four-cylinders and ending with the mighty 3.0-liter inline-sixes that will only be available with xDrive all-wheel-drive in the M240i.
The M2 is set to receive a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, codenamed S58B30T0 in the current BMW M3, M4 and soon to be facelifted X3 M and X4 M, sending around 420 horsepower and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque exclusively to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic.
Design wise, the new 2 Series Coupe won’t receive the humongous kidney grille featured on its 4 Series big brother, instead opting for a much more restrained exterior look, with a classic long hood and a short front overhang.
