2022 BMW 2 Series Gets Only a 4-Star Euro NCAP Rating, Here's Why

Let’s get one thing straight right from the get-go: a 4-star safety from Euro NCAP is still good. The issue at hand is this is not enough for what BMW represents today. The car company stands as a testament to performance, premium feel, and technological advancement – the latter being where the European testers found some issues.
The fact that Euro NCAP upgraded its testing methods bears no surprise to anyone. Cars are getting way smarter these days and safety ratings must keep up with what’s necessary in an ever-changing environment that gets filled with more vehicles every day. Even Americans are trying to upgrade their ways of establishing the new safety ratings with NHTSA’s new proposals.
That being said, why didn’t the new 2022 BMW 2 Series get a perfect 5-star Euro NCAP result? According to the officials, the car is lacking some protection for pedestrians and cyclists. The experts say protection of the pelvis is “almost entirely poor” when someone gets hit by the car, and the assistance systems didn’t recognize cyclists as fast as they should have, in order to prevent an accident. Moreover, there’s no automatic emergency braking system for the reverse maneuver. The impressive part, however, is related to BMW’s new active hood (bonnet in the U.K.). This provides excellent head protection on almost the entire surface.
Other issues identified by the testers were that the car has a “marginally good” emergency lane keeping assistance system and the automatic emergency braking doesn’t activate when there’s a turn happening across the path of an approaching car.
The German vehicle also shows some weakness when it comes to a side barrier impact, as Euro NCAP discovered a 10-year-old occupant, for instance, could suffer some minor injuries. On the same note, the absence of a central airbag means the protection against the extent to which a body is thrown to the other side of the vehicle when it is hit from the far side is marginal.
The 2022 BMW 2 Series tested was a right-hand drive model with sDrive (front-wheel drive), powered by the 2.0-liter diesel engine. It had standard equipment. The 4-star rating stands for all other variants, including the M240i with xDrive (all-wheel drive).
You can read the full report for yourself. You’ll find it attached down below.
