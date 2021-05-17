2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Prototype Showcased Doing What It Does Best: Drifting

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is nearing the end of its development process, which means that prototypes such as these will soon ditch all their camouflage and shine bright underneath the spotlight. The official unveiling should occur in the coming weeks or months, seeing as the car will already be in production before this summer is over.
There are numerous selling points to the new 2 Series Coupe, starting with a powerful inline six-cylinder engine, all the way to its almost 50:50 balanced axle load distribution, stiff body, and all-around excellent driving dynamics.
BMW tested the new 2 Series Coupe on public roads and the Nürburgring's Nordschleife, the latter serving as the ultimate test for the suspension, chassis, damping, steering, and of course, the braking system. While BMW will put the focus on this car’s rear-wheel drive setup, the highest-performance version of the 2 Series Coupe will feature all-wheel drive, albeit rear-biased—the M240i xDrive Coupe.
Powering this M240i xDrive version will be an inline six-cylinder gasoline engine capable of producing a total output of 368 hp (374 PS), with everything going to the wheels courtesy of an eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox.
All versions will get stroke-dependent dampers as standard, while an Adaptive M Chassis will be available as an option. The carmaker’s goal was to optimize the balance between sportiness and ride comfort.
In terms of handling and aerodynamics, the new model is said to feature precise steering right out of the box. However, a Variable Sports Steering system is available as an optional extra. Furthermore, the model-specific front spoiler lip, front splitter and air curtains, air deflectors, a tank, and a rear axle cover, as well as the contours of the air-flow-optimized driving dynamics struts on the underbody help reduce front-axle lift by 50% compared to this car’s predecessor.
As for looks, the 2022 2 Series Coupe is said to feature BMW's "modern, clean and reduced" design language. If you ask us, we're not entirely sure why BMW would consider its current design language as "clean and reduced", seeing as it is very angular and intricate compared to what it was like years ago.
