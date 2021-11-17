2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Looks Amazing in Real Racing 3

5 Bentley Brought Six Public Premieres to the 2021 Monterey Car Week

A collaboration between Mulliner and EA Sports has yielded a posh prize for racers in this popular mobile racing app. Can the power and sophistication of their latest model translate to winning races in the virtual world?



Real Racing 3 began down under in 2013. By showcasing the world’s most famous tracks, it has been downloaded over 500 million times. With 13 billion races and counting, players will soon learn what this car is capable of.



In real life, we are treated to a new flavor of Bentley's familiar W12 that offers 664 lb-ft of torque (900 Nm) and 650 horsepower to all wheels. Rear-steering has been revised to act faster, and it can now turn up to 4 degrees in either direction. It works in collaboration with the latest electronic differentials to offer



In comfort mode you will have 36% of power sent to the front wheels. Sport mode drops this to 28% and allows for more oversteer, and if that’s not enough, the ESC can be disabled for a purely analog experience. Yes, it’s a big car, but you will have 17.3” (440mm) carbon-ceramic brakes with 10-piston calipers! Losing the cast iron rotors dropped 77 lbs compared to its predecessor.



Back in 2018 I was compiling the DuPont Registry Exotic Car Buyer’s Guide and Bentley offered almost no information on the Continental SuperSports. After experiencing what 700 horsepower could do to a hefty body, I realized that their dedicated customers don’t need to be sold on it. Leaving room for a new SuperSports offers the potential to offer the Continental in 3 trim levels, a smart move given the brand's popularity.



Now with the ability to reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, download



