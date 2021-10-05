2022 Bentley Bentayga Black Edition Spied Testing on the Nurburgring

Bentley's engineers are testing a blacked-out Bentayga on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It appears to be a Black Edition of the 2022 Bentayga, but its alloy wheels are not painted black but finished in silver. Since the prototype is uncamouflaged, it is reasonable to believe that it features some upgrades under its skin.
As you can imagine, an automaker does not usually test drive a special edition of a car on the Nürburgring after it is launched, except if it comes with improvements that are visible on the world's most demanding racetrack. So, what is the deal with this prototype?
At first, it may appear that it is fitted with a new exhaust system, which comes with twin pipes that have been split into two on each side. But this exhaust comes as standard on the Bentayga S, as does the rear diffuser that sports larger fins.
However, the Bentayga S comes with different rims, while the ones on the car in the photo gallery come from the regular Bentayga. We wish they were running the Mulliner Carbon Fiber Wheels instead, as those would surely make it look glorious on the tarmac of the Green Hell. As you can observe, the engineer behind the wheel is wearing a racing suit and a helmet, so it is clear that this is not just a stroll on the 'Ring.
The same aspect can be noticed if we look at the tires, which seem to be pushed hard around the corners. The suspension also appears to have a lower ground clearance than usual, but this may just be an impression given by the camera angle and the prototype's speed. Since the Bentayga comes with an adjustable air suspension, the marque could experiment with new settings.
Nevertheless, Bentley would not have tested this prototype on the Nürburgring without having performed any changes from a regular production model. Just two months ago, the Bentayga Speed received a facelift, so the jury is still out on what exactly the Brits are testing in Germany. We shall see the finished result revealed in 2022, but we will have to wait a few months for that.
At first, it may appear that it is fitted with a new exhaust system, which comes with twin pipes that have been split into two on each side. But this exhaust comes as standard on the Bentayga S, as does the rear diffuser that sports larger fins.
However, the Bentayga S comes with different rims, while the ones on the car in the photo gallery come from the regular Bentayga. We wish they were running the Mulliner Carbon Fiber Wheels instead, as those would surely make it look glorious on the tarmac of the Green Hell. As you can observe, the engineer behind the wheel is wearing a racing suit and a helmet, so it is clear that this is not just a stroll on the 'Ring.
The same aspect can be noticed if we look at the tires, which seem to be pushed hard around the corners. The suspension also appears to have a lower ground clearance than usual, but this may just be an impression given by the camera angle and the prototype's speed. Since the Bentayga comes with an adjustable air suspension, the marque could experiment with new settings.
Nevertheless, Bentley would not have tested this prototype on the Nürburgring without having performed any changes from a regular production model. Just two months ago, the Bentayga Speed received a facelift, so the jury is still out on what exactly the Brits are testing in Germany. We shall see the finished result revealed in 2022, but we will have to wait a few months for that.