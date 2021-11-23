2022 Audi RS 3 Avant Rendered as a Family-Oriented Corner Carver

5 Does the World Really Need a Jacked-up Audi A3? No? Well, We’re Getting One Nonetheless

The newest member of the RS family is the RS 3 , which is offered with two body options: a five-door hatchback marketed under the Sportback handle and a four-door sedan aimed at the North American market. Considering that compact station wagons aren’t in high demand right now, the RS 3 Avant rendered by X-Tomi Design is nothing more than wishful thinking.Pictured with a blacked-out grille, multi-spoke wheels, red-painted brake calipers, and Python Yellow metallic paintwork, the design study would also cannibalize with the RS 4 Avant. Under the hood, however, the RS 3 Avant doesn’t hold a candle to its more spacious brother even though I personally believe a five-pot turbo has a nicer tone than a twin-turbo V6.Internally known as the EA855 evo, the 2.5-liter engine generates 400 ps (395 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque. Such numbers won’t impress the Mercedes-A 45 S 4Matic+ crowd, and neither will the torque-splitting hardware that channels 100 percent of the motor’s resources to the rear wheels. Be that as it may, the torque splitter is more than a frivolous drift mode. It’s actually designed to eliminate understeer as much as possible, which is exactly what you want in a nose-heavy vehicle.The rear differential features a pair of clutches that distribute the torque between the rear wheels as needed, making the RS 3 quicker in the corners by shifting torque away from the inner wheel. Optional adaptive dampers and larger wheel camber also need to be highlighted, along with available ceramic brakes and semi-slick tires of the Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R variety.Over in Germany, the RS 3 Sportback is available from 60,000 euros ($67,580 at current exchange rates) while the more elegant four-door sibling costs 2,000 euros more, even though it's not as practical as the hatchback.