2022 Audi Q5 e-tron Spied Close to Its Official Unveiling, Still Camouflaged

Audi is getting ready to launch yet another e-tron model, this time one that bears the Q5 name. Now, do not think that this means an all-electric version of the ongoing Q5, or something related to the next-generation Q5. Instead, it is a model that is reportedly only for China.
So, this 2022 Audi Q5 e-tron does not have a link with the regular Q5 SUV. Instead, you can consider it to be the Q4 e-tron's big brother. Mind you, it will be offered in a seven-seat version, so it is significantly larger than a Q4 e-tron.
At this point, some of you may be wondering what is the difference between the Q5 e-tron and the Q6 e-tron. Well, wonder no more, as the Q6 e-tron is supposed to be the "coupé-styled" variant of the Q5 (both in e-tron guise) and that means a straight roofline for the Q5, as well as other differences.
For example, if you take a close look at the Q5 e-tron prototype in the photo gallery, you will notice a small triangular window on the front doors, right next to the side mirrors. It is covered in camouflage, as are the rear windows, but that does not mean it is not present, which cannot be said about the Q6 e-tron.
Another essential difference is the presence of another set of windows right next to the C pillar. You can spot that one more easily, as the black window surrounds go highlight it. While the size of the window is smaller than one might expect from a three-row SUV, it may be enough for short trips.
While the camouflage makes it difficult to see too many details of the upcoming 2022 Audi Q5 e-tron, you can probably spot the almost flat front, with angular headlights and a closed-off front grille. The lower part of the bumper does have an air inlet, though.
