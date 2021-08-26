2022 Aston Martin DBX Hybrid Spied for the First Time, It's on the Nurburgring

The Aston Martin DBX is set to receive a hybrid version, and company engineers have been testing it on the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the last two weeks. As our spy photographers have managed to see the prototype several times in such a brief period, they managed to get photos of it on all sides.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the prototype lacks a second fuel flap on its body, as manufacturers usually conceal the charging plug under fake flaps. With that into account, it could mean that the DBX's upcoming hybrid version is not a plug-in model. However, it may be concealed for the moment and be charged in another manner.
Spy photographers spotted two prototypes of the Aston Martin DBX, as you can see in the gallery. One of them, which is the hybrid model with a round yellow sticker on its rear window, sounds different from the regular DBX, according to those who captured these images for us. Oh, by the way, check out the camouflaged BMW M4 Coupe chasing the DBX, as you can observe in the photo gallery.
The DBX is currently offered with a single engine option, in the form of a 4.0-liter V8 engine that comes straight from Mercedes-AMG. The unit offers a peak output of 550 hp at 6,500 rpm, while peak torque is a sturdy 700 Nm (516 lb.-ft.) between 2,200 and 5,000 rpm. Those figures are enough for a top speed of 181 mph (291 kph) and a 0-62 mph (100 kph) sprint in just 4.5 seconds.
The British luxury SUV's upcoming hybrid version will be an interesting vehicle once it reaches the market. The DBX is just shy of a bit of torque and horsepower to beat the Lamborghini Urus at the numbers game, but Aston Martin has plenty of reasons to pride itself with the DBS.
Otherwise, in real life, the DBX feels more than fast enough without hybrid support. Expect to see the new version of the Aston Martin DBX by the end of this year. It should provide a mild boost in fuel economy and improvements in power and performance.
