2022 Apex Edition Variant Represents the Most Fun You Can Have Driving a Toyota Corolla

Toyota is keeping the Apex Edition Corolla for yet another model year, following an initial run of 6,000 units for 2021. The 2022 Corolla Apex Edition is priced from $25,220 when based on the SE trim, and $28,360 when the XSE trim is the starting point for the Apex package.
Right off the bat, you can tell this isn’t your run-of-the-mill Corolla, thanks mostly to the factory-custom body package. It consists of a black body kit with bronze accents, a front spoiler, fog light covers, side moldings and a rear diffuser. A large rear aero spoiler will also be available as an option to buyers who “want to display even more attitude,” as the carmaker puts it.
Hidden features, albeit even more important than the improved visuals, include the unique track-tuned suspension, whose dynamic characteristics were developed through extensive testing on different tracks across the globe, including the TMC Higashi-Fuji Proving Ground in Japan, Toyota Arizona Proving Ground and MotorSport Ranch in Texas.
Power comes courtesy of a 2.0-liter gasoline unit, with 169 hp and 151 lb-ft (204 Nm) of torque channeled through either a Dynamic Shift CVT gearbox or a six-speed manual unit (SE grade only). The latter is aimed at car enthusiasts and comes with downshift rev-matching control – meaning it automatically adjusts engine revs when you’re changing gears so as to ensure smoother shifting.
Other highlights include the lower ride height (by 0.6 inches), 18-inch flow-formed alloy wheels with a gloss black appearance, the bespoke electronic power steering and a specially developed catback exhaust system with a throatier tone at start-up and an enhanced “voice” at wide-open throttle.
Inside, the Corolla SE Apex Edition boasts premium fabric upholstery, while the XSE Apex Edition gets black SofTex-trimmed fabric upholstery. The latter trim also offers heated front seats, including an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support.
