2022 Acura NSX Type S Breaks Lap Record at U.S. Track You Probably Forgot Exists

A little over a month after its premiere, the 2022 NSX Type S has set a new lap record for production cars at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
In the hands of the brand’s racing driver and defending IMSA champion Ricky Taylor, the blue example of the sports car proved its worth on the racetrack in California. It posted a time of 1:32.784, almost three seconds faster than the previous best of 1:35.663, set two years ago by a production-spec 2019 NSX.
“Long Beach is such a fun track, but definitely challenging with so little margin for error. Thankfully, the new Acura NSX Type S is not only crazy fast, it’s also remarkably easy to control at the limit. It’s a very special car and perfectly suited for a track like this,” said the man who set the record lap, Ricky Taylor.
Production of the NSX Type S is limited to 300 units for the United States, and another 50 for other markets. Pricing kicked off at $169,500, before the $1,995 destination charge, and getting it with the Lightweight Package, with its Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon-fiber engine cover, and more of the lightweight material used inside led to a hefty $182,500 price-tag. All of them were spoken for in less than a day in the U.S. of A.
Power comes from the same twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and three electric motors, though the assembly has been upgraded and it now kicks out a combined 600 hp and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm) of torque, 27 hp and 16 lb-ft (22 Nm) more than the regular model. Besides the new turbos shared with the NSX GT3 Evo racer and other tweaks, the nine-speed DCT auto ‘box offers 50% faster upshifts.
These aren’t the only upgrades, as the 2022 NSX Type S has a bespoke front end, with bigger splitter and larger air intakes in the bumper for improved aerodynamics and cooling. Carbon fiber side sills, roof, mirror caps, and door handles are included too, together with new wheels, and a redesigned bumper at the back with different diffuser.
“Long Beach is such a fun track, but definitely challenging with so little margin for error. Thankfully, the new Acura NSX Type S is not only crazy fast, it’s also remarkably easy to control at the limit. It’s a very special car and perfectly suited for a track like this,” said the man who set the record lap, Ricky Taylor.
Production of the NSX Type S is limited to 300 units for the United States, and another 50 for other markets. Pricing kicked off at $169,500, before the $1,995 destination charge, and getting it with the Lightweight Package, with its Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon-fiber engine cover, and more of the lightweight material used inside led to a hefty $182,500 price-tag. All of them were spoken for in less than a day in the U.S. of A.
Power comes from the same twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and three electric motors, though the assembly has been upgraded and it now kicks out a combined 600 hp and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm) of torque, 27 hp and 16 lb-ft (22 Nm) more than the regular model. Besides the new turbos shared with the NSX GT3 Evo racer and other tweaks, the nine-speed DCT auto ‘box offers 50% faster upshifts.
These aren’t the only upgrades, as the 2022 NSX Type S has a bespoke front end, with bigger splitter and larger air intakes in the bumper for improved aerodynamics and cooling. Carbon fiber side sills, roof, mirror caps, and door handles are included too, together with new wheels, and a redesigned bumper at the back with different diffuser.