2021 VW Golf R, Tiguan R and Arteon Spied Testing in Switzerland

Switzerland may not be hosting our favorite March motor show, but it's still the home of some hot new Volkswagens. The following YouTube video shows several test prototypes of desirable upcoming models, like the Golf R, Tiguan R and potentially even the Arteon R 14 photos



When the specs for the new powerhouse Golfs were leaked, the TCR was shown to have some of the features from the R model. But there's also another prototype here with normal Golf 7.5 design combined with a new exhaust. Either way, the Golf R is in this video, even if we can't agree which is which.



We believe the Golf GTI TCR will come out slightly ahead of the R and have the same 300 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo as the AWD system and have an increased output of 333 hp.



A Tiguan prototype is also briefly shown, and that's surely the R model since no other model is supposed to have quad exhaust pipes. A golden Arteon is also present, and although some were quick to call this an Arteon R, we don't see any exterior changes. Most likely, this has more to do with an upcoming mid-life facelift.



The Tiguan R was initially supposed to get a 2.5 TFSI from the RS3, but Volkswagen decided it was too dirty and is using the Golf R 2.0-liter instead. Meanwhile, the Arteon R is kind of a mystery. The first rumors talked about an Audi 3.0-liter, but a smaller VR6 was also circulating the mill. They have a 2.5-liter VR6 on the Atlas for the Chinese market, so anything is possible... including not offering this car in Europe at all.



