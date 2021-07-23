Get Married in Space, on Board the Neptune One Space Balloon

5 Did You Know the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Has 11 Cup Holders?

4 Is the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Better Than a Chevy Blazer RS?

More on this:

2021 VW Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept Packs 300 HP, ABT Wheels and Bespoke Trim

Following last month’s green-wrapped Arteon Big Sur Concept, the latest model to join VW’s 2021 Enthusiast Fleet is this Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept and it’s been thoroughly modified both inside and out. 34 photos SUV was never the same again. The first thing you notice is the color, dubbed Eisvogelblau, which translates to “Kingfisher Blue” - available on select VW products in Europe.



There is of course more to this exterior than its color. Other highlights include the 22-inch ABT Sport HR Aerowheels with Yokohama Advan Sport tires, the ST Suspension XTA Plus 3 coilovers with color-matched and GT Concept-branded springs, TAROX eight-piston brakes, gloss black trim (instead of chrome), plus custom GT badging in various locations.



Moving on to the interior, which now has a four-seat configuration, you’ll find the same Eisvogelblau color scattered throughout, from the bespoke Recaro Sportster CS seats to the shifter and seat belts. According to VW, none of the modified interior materials used were animal based.



Thanks to that new custom seating layout, this concept also comes with a unique rear center console, which has been designed to resemble the front console. There is a VW Accessories convenience safe and additional USB charging ports inside the storage compartment.



Then there’s the performance, which has been improved in order to allow for better overall dynamics.



“The production model has excellent acceleration, braking and handling for its size, but we knew we wanted to push the car even further so it could live up to its GT name,” said Orr.



Powering the Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept is a version of the 2.0-liter TSI engine found in the 4Motion all-wheel drive system.



Just like other members of the This new concept started life as a 2021 Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line model, but once VW enthusiast Jamie Orr grabbed a hold of it, the coupe-stylewas never the same again. The first thing you notice is the color, dubbed Eisvogelblau, which translates to “Kingfisher Blue” - available on select VW products in Europe.There is of course more to this exterior than its color. Other highlights include the 22-inch ABT Sport HR Aerowheels with Yokohama Advan Sport tires, the ST Suspension XTA Plus 3 coilovers with color-matched and GT Concept-branded springs, TAROX eight-piston brakes, gloss black trim (instead of chrome), plus custom GT badging in various locations.Moving on to the interior, which now has a four-seat configuration, you’ll find the same Eisvogelblau color scattered throughout, from the bespoke Recaro Sportster CS seats to the shifter and seat belts. According to VW, none of the modified interior materials used were animal based.Thanks to that new custom seating layout, this concept also comes with a unique rear center console, which has been designed to resemble the front console. There is a VW Accessories convenience safe and additional USB charging ports inside the storage compartment.Then there’s the performance, which has been improved in order to allow for better overall dynamics.“The production model has excellent acceleration, braking and handling for its size, but we knew we wanted to push the car even further so it could live up to its GT name,” said Orr.Powering the Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept is a version of the 2.0-liter TSI engine found in the VW Golf R , featuring an IS38 turbocharger and an additional front-mounted radiator from the MK7 Golf R. The result is more than 300 horsepower on tap, channeled to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, paired to the SUV’s standardall-wheel drive system.Just like other members of the VW Enthusiast Fleet , the Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept will make its way to select events across the United States later this year.

load press release