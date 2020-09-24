2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI UK Pricing Announced, New Golf GTE Plug-In Launched

autoevolution
Volkswagen is launching the 8th-generation Golf GTI in the UK. Pricing has just been announced today, with the six-speed model costing £33,460.
A lot has been said about the Golf 8 GTI, both good and bad. But objectively speaking, it is an expensive car. The base price puts it more than 10% over the Hyundai i30 N, which starts at £29,810. The Renault Megane RS is also cheaper at £28,995, as is the undisputed king of the FWD car segment, the Civic Type R (£32,820).

But the GTI has such a loyal following that it can get away with stuff like this for now. The hatchback is unassuming and has a premium feel, attracting people who want to pretend they are "normal."

The powertrain for the 2021 model remains a 2-liter turbo, which now produces 242bhp (245 PS) and 273 pound-feet of torque (370 Nm). The DSG-equipped model will help you reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds but is a £1,500 option. And unfortunately, both the Megane RS and the i30 N now have competent twin-clutch gearboxes of their own.

Standard equipment on the GTI is not what you'd call generous, as the 18-inch Richmond wheels are mall. However, you still get LED lights, tartan upholstery, heated sports steering wheel, black accents, keyless entry&go, three-zone climate control, and adaptive suspension.

The UK lineup also welcomes the latest generation of Golf GTE. The British car market is rapidly shifting towards plug-in vehicles and the GTE was the first such hot hatch. For 2021, it obviously has a new look, as well as more power.

A combination of 1.4-liter turbo engine and 108bhp e-motor delivers the same 242bhp as the GTI, but with more torque, 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). The electrified hot hatch can sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.7 seconds and will hit 140 mph (225 km/h) while having more EV range than before. Unfortunately, it's quite expensive at £35,960.
