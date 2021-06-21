2021 Toyota Yaris WRC Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet at Kenya’s Safari Rally

The Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team has been on a winning streak this year, currently leading both the manufacturers’ and drivers’ championships. But this upcoming challenge will probably be the real test not just for the drivers, but mostly for the car itself. The infamous Safari Rally is back and Toyota Yaris WRC will get a taste of it in the following days.
Long stages, rocky tracks and heavy rains turning everything into unforgiving mud – this is just a glimpse of what the Toyota Yaris WRC will be up against between June 24 and June 27. It will be the drivers’ first time in Kenya, where the legendary Safari Rally returns. It’s been almost 20 years of absence, but now the FIA World Rally Championship welcomes back this feared and awe-inspiring event.
Although this will be a toned-down version of what it used to be (open roads and extremely long stages), the Safari Rally is still a force to be reckoned with. And the Toyota WRC team knows it. The car will be put to the test and the crew members will have to tackle the unfamiliar surroundings and challenges as they go.
Not only is Kenya new territory and the rally itself a new experience, but due to the regulations that don’t allow testing outside of Europe, the Toyota team has to rely only on a recent test in Spain, as preparation.
As seven-time world champion Sébastien Ogier puts it, instead of pushing the limits like they did throughout the WRC so far, at the Safari Rally they will focus on surviving without major incidents. With new surroundings, a new type of rally, and not knowing how hard will all of this be on the car, the drivers feel a bit unsure about the upcoming rally, but still excited for this new adventure.
The event kicks off from Nairobi, this Thursday, and continues on the shores of Lake Naivasha. After moving further north to roads around Lake Elmenteita, the returning Safari Rally will end with 5 stages around Naivasha, on June 27.
