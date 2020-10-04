2021 Touareg R Acceleration Test Shows One Fast Volkswagen SUV

3D Printing the Moon Base Could Start with ICON Olympus Project

Volkswagen stopped selling its super-complicated cars in America a while ago. After watching the acceleration of this 2021 Touareg R, we wish they didn't. 6 photos SUV has enjoyed a successful new generation in Europe.



This YouTube video puts the focus on the 2021 Touareg R, which is both a kind of mild mid-life update and a performance powerhouse. It's technically not the first of its kind, as the first-gen SUV had a version called the TDI V10. But not many people remember that.



Just like most VW performance vehicles, the Touareg R needs to rely on shared technology in order to make financial sense. Under the hood is an all-new hybrid powertrain that matches an electric motor with a 3.0 TSI/TFSI V6. The combined output is a respectable 455 hp (462 PS), which means it's more powerful than the



If those numbers sound familiar, it's because they're the same as the Cayenne E-Hybrid, which Porsche began making in 2018. The Vdub sounds pretty good too, like a muted S4/S5.



YouTuber Automann-TV tested on a piece of German highway and got the Touareg R to do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.3 seconds and 124 mph (200 km/h) in 18.9 seconds. This is a large, heavy SUV (2,350 kg or 5,180 lbs) that runs on 22-inch wheels with wide rubber, not a little hatchback.



Yet these are similar numbers to an early Golf 7 R. Needless to say, this is way faster than the Atlas which VW sells in America with a 2.0T or a V6. But we do see why Volkswagen can sell a luxury hybrid SUV in its home market and not in America.



