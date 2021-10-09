2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Races Lambo Aventador SVJ: Another ICE Bites the Dust

Once considered as the Achille’s Heel for Tesla, the half-mile drag and roll races show that’s not the case anymore with the Model S Plaid. Even against mighty competition represented by the “typical” Italian supercar.
The most potent Tesla out there, with 1,020 horsepower and the Plaid moniker on the back, has arrived for some time. Enough for everyone to do their best to deliver new quarter-mile world records and beat just about every supercar out there.
But, come on, since we’re witnessing the passing of the baton between ICE monsters and EV wonders, why not enjoy every single encounter? Especially when the most powerful Tesla meets the quickest Raging Bull, a brand-new (still being broken in) 2021 Lambo Aventador SVJ.
Just so there are no surprises, we fully didn’t expect the latter to win any of the drag and roll races prepared by the good folks over at Track Day on their improvised half-mile air/drag strip. Still, we need to take advantage of every single opportunity to hear a roaring V12 engine while we can... and before our nephews ask us how life was when cars had “strange” exhaust noises. Considering they even know what an exhaust system is, in the first place.
Anyway, we also love it when videographers deliver both the cinematic looks as well as the technical details. So, all the technical specifications, timestamps, and race separations are in place, just waiting to be enjoyed. Even the Easter Eggs are present, such as that moment around the 3:04 mark when Tesla’s infotainment system displays The Weeknd’s appropriately-titled hit “Save Your Tears.”
For sure, at least a few could have flowed for both the setting age of the monster ICE supercars, as well as this particular set of (extremely thrilling) races. There’s a trio of them kicking off at the indicated mark (2:17), with two initial rolls from 60 to 135 mph (97 to 217 kph) and 50 to 145 mph (80 to 233 kph), followed by a traditional drag across the half-mile (800 meters) distance.
But, come on, since we’re witnessing the passing of the baton between ICE monsters and EV wonders, why not enjoy every single encounter? Especially when the most powerful Tesla meets the quickest Raging Bull, a brand-new (still being broken in) 2021 Lambo Aventador SVJ.
Just so there are no surprises, we fully didn’t expect the latter to win any of the drag and roll races prepared by the good folks over at Track Day on their improvised half-mile air/drag strip. Still, we need to take advantage of every single opportunity to hear a roaring V12 engine while we can... and before our nephews ask us how life was when cars had “strange” exhaust noises. Considering they even know what an exhaust system is, in the first place.
Anyway, we also love it when videographers deliver both the cinematic looks as well as the technical details. So, all the technical specifications, timestamps, and race separations are in place, just waiting to be enjoyed. Even the Easter Eggs are present, such as that moment around the 3:04 mark when Tesla’s infotainment system displays The Weeknd’s appropriately-titled hit “Save Your Tears.”
For sure, at least a few could have flowed for both the setting age of the monster ICE supercars, as well as this particular set of (extremely thrilling) races. There’s a trio of them kicking off at the indicated mark (2:17), with two initial rolls from 60 to 135 mph (97 to 217 kph) and 50 to 145 mph (80 to 233 kph), followed by a traditional drag across the half-mile (800 meters) distance.