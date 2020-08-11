2021 Suzuki Ignis Facelift Detailed for the UK with “Enhanced Hybrid Powertrain”

Although Suzuki labels it “compact crossover,” the Ignis is much shorter than the subcompact-sized Hyundai Kona. Be that as it may, the Japanese automaker is onto something. After all, the Ignis has no competitors with the same footprint.
Revived five years ago at the Tokyo Motor Show, the small utility vehicle has received a well-deserved update in Europe in the form of new colors, a new transmission, more standard features, and an “enhanced hybrid powertrain.”
Let’s start with the latter, shall we? Suzuki is referring to the 1.2-liter Dualjet naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine and 12-volt electrification and a lithium-ion battery with 10 Ah compared to the previous rating of 3 Ah. The mild-hybrid stuff comes courtesy of a belt-driven starter/generator system, designed to assist the powerplant during take off and acceleration. As you may expect, electricity is generated through regenerative braking. At most, the ISG cranks out 2.3 kW (3 horsepower) and a rather respectable torque rating of 50 Nm (37 pound-feet).
All trim levels for the UK market feature this engine with mild-hybrid assistance, and the entry-level trim kicks off at 13,999 pounds sterling with front-wheel drive and a manual transmission. On the styling front, the Ignis features a refreshed grille up front and redesigned bumpers with trapezoid-shaped slider under garnishes.
Stepping into the Lilliputian crossover, Suzuki enthusiasts may notice a different meter cluster and instrument panel over the pre-facelift model as well as new accent colors (Lazuli Medium Blue Pearl and Medium Gray Metallic). The question is, what do you get as standard for your hard-earned cash in the most basic spec?
Well, the list of goodies kicks off with 15-inch wheels and LED headlights, joined by body-color mirrors, front electric windows, rear privacy glass, DAB radio with Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, and six airbags. Pretty good value, but the mid-range grade is the pick of the bunch. SZ-T is how Suzuki calls it, and it adds a rearview camera, larger alloy wheels, roof rails, wheel arch extensions, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as individually sliding rear seats.
At the very top of the range for the British market, the Ignis SZ5 betters the SZ3 and SZ-T siblings with Dual Camera Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, Weaving Alert, keyless entry and engine stop/start, electric windows at the rear, front fog lamps, satellite navigation, and automatic air conditioning.
